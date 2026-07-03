Croatia Portugal VAR Goal: FIFA Issues Clarification On Portugal’s Disallowed Goal In Round Of 32 Clash
Croatia’s campaign ended on a disappointing note after a dramatic equaliser against Portugal was ruled out.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Croatia's FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end in a heartbreaking manner after a stoppage-time goal was disallowed in a controversial VAR review in the Round of 32 clash on Thursday. There was a lot of criticism of the offside call, and the sport’s governing body has now come up with a clarification on the same.
“According to the data provided by Connected Ball Technology housed within the @adidasfootball Trionda, the official match ball of the @FIFAWorldCup, it was proven that contact was made by Croatia's #20 Igor Matanović in the build up to the goal against Portugal, allowing the referee to correctly determine offside and disallow the goal,” they wrote on the ‘X’ handle.
According to the data provided by Connected Ball Technology housed within the @adidasfootball Trionda, the official match ball of the @FIFAWorldCup, it was proven that contact was made by Croatia's #20 Igor Matanović in the build up to the goal against Portugal, allowing the… pic.twitter.com/AyBz11N3wV— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 3, 2026
“IMU sensors housed within the Trionda ball are capable of determining any slight contact, displayed to viewers in the broadcast as a 'heartbeat graphic', and allowing officials an unprecedented level of data to make fast, accurate decisions. “
After Croatia were lagging behind by 1-2, Josko Gvardiol pulled off an equaliser in the 103rd minute, putting the ball into the back of the net from close range. However, the referee was sent to the pitchside monitor a few moments later, and the goal was overturned for offside. It resulted in Portugal winning the match by 2-1 and booking a berth in the Round of 16 with Spain.
Croatia’s equaliser disallowed
Croatia thought they had forced extra time in the knockout match when Gvardiol converted a cross from Ivan Perisic into a goal. The assistant referee kept the flag down, and so nothing appeared to be wrong in the move. The players also started celebrations believing they had pulled off an equaliser.
How and why was this goal disallowed? There was no contact with the ball. The agenda is real pic.twitter.com/DWA5oYe0Zo— Bby Nash Alonso 🦋 (@Nashiline) July 3, 2026
VAR immediately began reviewing the whole attacking sequence. The officials concluded that striker Igor Matanovic had a slight touch on the ball with his head before it reached Mario Pasalic. The touch was barely noticeable, but Snicko spotted it accurately.
When Matanovic redirected the ball towards Mario Pasalic, the latter was in an offside position. Pasalic then passed the ball to Gvardiol, who put it into the net. However, the goal was ruled out as it originated from an offside position.
The decision led to a fierce protest from Croatia’s players and surrounded the referee after the goal was ruled out.