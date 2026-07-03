ETV Bharat / sports

Croatia Portugal VAR Goal: FIFA Issues Clarification On Portugal’s Disallowed Goal In Round Of 32 Clash

Hyderabad: Croatia's FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end in a heartbreaking manner after a stoppage-time goal was disallowed in a controversial VAR review in the Round of 32 clash on Thursday. There was a lot of criticism of the offside call, and the sport’s governing body has now come up with a clarification on the same.

“According to the data provided by Connected Ball Technology housed within the @adidasfootball Trionda, the official match ball of the @FIFAWorldCup, it was proven that contact was made by Croatia's #20 Igor Matanović in the build up to the goal against Portugal, allowing the referee to correctly determine offside and disallow the goal,” they wrote on the ‘X’ handle.

“IMU sensors housed within the Trionda ball are capable of determining any slight contact, displayed to viewers in the broadcast as a 'heartbeat graphic', and allowing officials an unprecedented level of data to make fast, accurate decisions. “

After Croatia were lagging behind by 1-2, Josko Gvardiol pulled off an equaliser in the 103rd minute, putting the ball into the back of the net from close range. However, the referee was sent to the pitchside monitor a few moments later, and the goal was overturned for offside. It resulted in Portugal winning the match by 2-1 and booking a berth in the Round of 16 with Spain.