ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA Fines Israel, Denies Key Palestinian Complaint And Urges Iran To Fulfill World Cup Schedule

FILE - The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed before press conference at Rockefeller Plaza, June 16, 2022, in New York. ( AP )

Geneva: FIFA fined the Israeli soccer federation for breaching anti-discrimination regulations but took no action Thursday on a Palestinian request to suspend Israel from global soccer for allowing clubs based in West Bank settlements.

Also, FIFA President Gianni Infantino further dampened Iran’s attempts to move its World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico, saying global soccer’s governing body wants the tournament “to go ahead as scheduled.” Two separate Palestinian soccer federation petitions were addressed in Thursday's announcement.

FIFA fined the Israel Football Association 150,000 Swiss francs ($190,000) on disciplinary charges relating to “discrimination and racist abuse,” plus “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play.”

The Israeli federation was held responsible by three FIFA judges for “tolerance of politicized and militaristic messaging within football contexts,” notably by fans of Beitar Jerusalem, and the “systemic exclusion of Palestinians from football infrastructure in Israeli settlements.”

The disciplinary verdict against Israeli soccer, judged last August, was finally announced after a meeting of FIFA’s ruling council chaired by Infantino, who restated his organization had peaceful goals in a month of turmoil for World Cup planning amid war in the Middle East.

Palestinian soccer denied on settler clubs issue

The Palestinian soccer federation has urged FIFA to act against Israel for supporting clubs in its national league from settlement communities in the West Bank.

FIFA’s council decided Thursday on advice from the governing body’s governance panel not to act on formal Palestinian complaints in 2024 against its Israeli counterpart, including a request to suspend membership.

Palestinian soccer officials have long argued — including at FIFA annual congresses across the past 15 years, before Infantino was president — that Israel violates statutes by letting teams from settlements in the West Bank play in the national league.

“FIFA should take no action given that, in the context of the interpretation of the relevant provisions of the FIFA Statutes, the final legal status of the West Bank remains an unresolved and highly complex matter under public international law,” the soccer body said.

FIFA wants Iran in the US at World Cup

Infantino reiterated FIFA is not moving toward granting Iranian requests to move the team’s three World Cup group games in June from the United States to Mexico.

Iranian government and soccer officials have said they do not want to boycott the World Cup but that it is not possible for the national team to come to the U.S. because of military attacks on the country by Israel and U.S. since Feb. 28.