FIFA World Cup Final Referee: Who Is Slavko Vincic; His Past With Argentina And Spain
FIFA has released the list of the match officials for the final of the World Cup 2026, and Slavko Vincic will be the main referee.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its business end, and the title clash between Argentina and Spain is set to be played in New Jersey on July 20 as per Indian time. Ahead of the clash, the organisation released the list of the match officials in the early hours of Friday morning. Slovenia's Slavko Vincic was honoured with the duties of the main referee while his compatriots Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic will serve as the assistant referees. Jordanian official Adham Makhadmeh will be the fourth official in the match.
It was a touching moment for Vincic, who moved to tears after being given the honour. The footballing world might have welcomed the news with happiness, but the Argentine fans might consider it a bad sign for them, considering his past with the Argentine football team.
Introducing your referee for the @FIFAWorldCup 2026 Final....🥁— FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 17, 2026
Congratulations, Slavko Vinčić! 👏 pic.twitter.com/OMLJ3oA31p
Vincic’s officiating past with Argentina
Vincic hasn’t officiated many of Argentina's games, but the biggest Albiceleste game of his career came in the 2022 World Cup. He officiated in the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the tournament held four years back. Argentina were up against Saudi Arabia in the opening fixture of their campaign on November 22.
Vincic officiated in the game and gave Argentina a penalty in the 8th minute, and Messi converted it. He also handed six yellow cards to the Saudi Arabian players throughout the match.
Argentina succumbed to one of the most shocking results in their campaign. Saudi Arabia scored a decisive goal in the second half to emerge triumphant by 2-1. It was the only time Argentina lost the match under the watch of Vincic.
Vincic’s officiating against Spain
The 46-year-old has frequently officiated in Spain’s matches. First, he was a referee in the Spain vs Colombia in friendly before officiating in their Euro 2020 group-stage clash with Sweden.
The match officials for @FIFAWorldCup Bronze Final have been appointed. 🤝— FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 16, 2026
He was also the referee in their UEFA Nations League semi-final against Italy in 2023. Since Laime Yamal emerged through the ranks, he officiated in the Euro 2024 clash against Italy and the semi-final of the same competition against France.
Vincic in the FIFA World Cup 2026
The Slovenian referee has officiated in three World Cup matches so far. Mainly, he had the spotlight on him during the Mexico vs Ecuador clash. The Slovenian official handed a red card to Pierro Hincapie for violating FIFA's code of conduct by shielding his mouth during the verbal exchange with Santiago Gimenez. Also, with many of the referring decisions during the Argentina matches coming under the scanner, the spotlight will definitely be on Vincic