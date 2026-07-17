ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup Final Referee: Who Is Slavko Vincic; His Past With Argentina And Spain

Hyderabad: FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its business end, and the title clash between Argentina and Spain is set to be played in New Jersey on July 20 as per Indian time. Ahead of the clash, the organisation released the list of the match officials in the early hours of Friday morning. Slovenia's Slavko Vincic was honoured with the duties of the main referee while his compatriots Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic will serve as the assistant referees. Jordanian official Adham Makhadmeh will be the fourth official in the match.

It was a touching moment for Vincic, who moved to tears after being given the honour. The footballing world might have welcomed the news with happiness, but the Argentine fans might consider it a bad sign for them, considering his past with the Argentine football team.

Vincic’s officiating past with Argentina

Vincic hasn’t officiated many of Argentina's games, but the biggest Albiceleste game of his career came in the 2022 World Cup. He officiated in the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the tournament held four years back. Argentina were up against Saudi Arabia in the opening fixture of their campaign on November 22.

Vincic officiated in the game and gave Argentina a penalty in the 8th minute, and Messi converted it. He also handed six yellow cards to the Saudi Arabian players throughout the match.