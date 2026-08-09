ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA Condemns 'Concerted And Ongoing Effort' To Weaken Infantino

FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino makes comments during the opening ceremony of the International Broadcast Center, June 1, 2026, in Dallas. ( AP )

Paris: FIFA on Saturday condemned "a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine" the world game's governing body and its president, Gianni Infantino, as the controversy over his now-shelved private investment plan rumbles on. Infantino has faced calls to resign and was also subject to allegations from a British newspaper on Friday that he paid off a lover while at European governing body UEFA.

"Recent reporting has included unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims concerning FIFA and its President," said the FIFA statement. Infantino served as secretary general of European football's governing body from 2009 to 2016.

According to The Telegraph newspaper, the Italian-Swiss lawyer previously used his influence to secure a promotion for a UEFA employee with whom he was in an intimate relationship.

The newspaper added -- without revealing its sources -- that the same employee received a "six-figure sum" upon her departure in addition to the payment of tuition fees for a business school amounting to around £45,000 ($60,700).

When contacted by AFP, UEFA acknowledged that "a departure payment was made to the individual in question" at that time, "coupled with the payment of fees for an MBA course at a local business school".

- Growing pressure -