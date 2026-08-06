ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA Apologises For World Cup Privatisation Plan; Reaffirms Support For President Gianni Infantino

Both FIFA and Infantino have faced a lot of flak since the introduction of the plan aimed at the sale of FIFA’s commercial rights. In the proposed plan, FIFA intended to raise an amount of USD 4.2 billion by selling some stakes to external investors. However, the organisation dropped the plans after facing wrath from the football fraternity. Also, England and Wales withdrew their support for the re-election of Infantino as the president.

Hyderabad: FIFA has apologised to its member associations for the manner in which they handled the now-withdrawn FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal for the sale of the World Cup commercial rights. However, they have backed president Gianni Infantino amidst the controversy surrounding him after a meeting in Morocco.

"The meeting also addressed the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, where mistakes made were acknowledged. It was agreed that it was not the intention for the FIFA Council and FIFA Member Associations to feel excluded from the process and that the process should have been handled differently. It was further acknowledged that errors were also made after the proposal was leaked to media," a FIFA statement reads.

The statement also added that a review around the matter will be conducted.

"In a separate letter to the FIFA Council and FIFA Member Associations, an apology was made for these errors together with a commitment to ensure they do not happen again. A review will now be conducted, and a report will be presented to the FIFA Council at its next scheduled meeting," FIFA said.

"FIFA will work closely with the relevant stakeholders to examine how it can further support the development of the game through the FIFA Forward programme for the benefit of FIFA's 211 Member Associations, the Confederations and the Regional Associations," the statement read.

FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded recently with Spain winning their second tournament title. They beat Argentina by 1-0 in the summit clash.