ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Years After Skull Fracture, Mexico's Raúl Jiménez Has His Long-Awaited World Cup Star Moment

Mexico's Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, ( AP )

Mexico City: Raúl Jiménez finally has his star moment in a World Cup for Mexico. The 35-year-old striker burst into tears after scoring El Tri's second goal against South Africa as Mexico opened the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 win.

It was the first World Cup goal for Jiménez, who suffered a skull fracture while playing for Wolverhampton on Nov. 29, 2020 and had to undergo lifesaving surgery. Within two weeks, Jiménez was back at training. He fully recovered several months later, but the injury forced him to wear protective headgear for the rest of his career.

Jiménez has suffered other injuries and dips in form in the years since, including a poor 2022 World Cup. He failed to score as Mexico failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1978.