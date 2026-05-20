FIFA 2026 World Cup: Ronaldo Set For Sixth World Cup Appearance As Portugal Announces Squad
Cristiano Ronaldo will appear for the sixth time in World Cup history as Portugal announced their squad.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo is all set for his sixth World Cup appearance as Portugal announced their squad for the marquee tournament. Coach Roberto Martinez named the 41-year-old in the 27-man squad, including a symbolic “plus one” in memory of the late Diogo Jota.
Marinez named the squad at Cidade do Futebol before a packed auditorium. He also confirmed that fourth-choice goalkeeper Ricardo Velho, of Genclerbirligi Ankara, will travel with the squad and will be added to the official list of players only in case of an injury to one of the three registered keepers.
The reigning Nations League champions are in Group K and will commence their campaign against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 17 in Houston. Next, they will square off against Uzbekistan at the same venue on June 23 and will travel to Miami for their last group stage match against Colombia on June 27.
Os convocados para o Mundial 2026 🫂🇵🇹#VaiDarPortugal | @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XonTsyxiBp— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) May 19, 2026
While announcing the squad, Martinez said that his selection comprised “27 players plus one” referring to Liverpool forward Jota, who died in a car accident in July last year.
“He is our strength, our joy. Losing Diogo was an unforgettable and very difficult moment, but the very next day, it was up to all of us to fight for Diogo’s dream and for the example he always set in our national team. Diogo Jota’s spirit, strength and example are the +1 and will always be the +1,” he said in a packed auditorium.
Portugal will play warm-up games against Chile in Oeiras on June 6 and Nigeria in Leiria on June 10.
May 19, 2026
Portugal World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting CP), Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi Ankara);
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), João Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahçe SK), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Rúben Dias (Manchester City); Tomás Araújo (SL Benfica)
Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Samuel Costa (Mallorca), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
Forwards: Joao Felix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting CP), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (PSG); Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)