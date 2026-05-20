ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026 World Cup: Ronaldo Set For Sixth World Cup Appearance As Portugal Announces Squad

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo is all set for his sixth World Cup appearance as Portugal announced their squad for the marquee tournament. Coach Roberto Martinez named the 41-year-old in the 27-man squad, including a symbolic “plus one” in memory of the late Diogo Jota.

Marinez named the squad at Cidade do Futebol before a packed auditorium. He also confirmed that fourth-choice goalkeeper Ricardo Velho, of Genclerbirligi Ankara, will travel with the squad and will be added to the official list of players only in case of an injury to one of the three registered keepers.

The reigning Nations League champions are in Group K and will commence their campaign against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 17 in Houston. Next, they will square off against Uzbekistan at the same venue on June 23 and will travel to Miami for their last group stage match against Colombia on June 27.

While announcing the squad, Martinez said that his selection comprised “27 players plus one” referring to Liverpool forward Jota, who died in a car accident in July last year.

“He is our strength, our joy. Losing Diogo was an unforgettable and very difficult moment, but the very next day, it was up to all of us to fight for Diogo’s dream and for the example he always set in our national team. Diogo Jota’s spirit, strength and example are the +1 and will always be the +1,” he said in a packed auditorium.