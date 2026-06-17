ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Kylian Mbappé Sparks France With Two Goals In 3-1 Win Over Senegal At World Cup

France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates after scoring their third goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16 ( AP )

East Rutherford: After a flat first half, Kylian Mbappé got France back in tune.

Mbappé scored twice to move past Pelé and Lionel Messi with 14 World Cup goals, celebrating by mimicking a flautist as he had promised, and Les Bleus beat Senegal 3-1 Tuesday in their World Cup opener.

"He could have scored four or five goals, OK, theoretically, but we're happy with two goals," France coach Didier Deschamps said.

Mbappé had 14 touches in the scoreless first half, the fewest of any player, then put France ahead in the 66th minute. He burst past Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly, turned onto a diagonal pass from Michael Olise and slid the ball past goalkeeper Édouard Mendy from just outside the 6-yard box.

In a segment with Mbappé taped May 20 and aired Friday by U.S. broadcaster Fox, award-winning actor and television host James Corden suggested the 27-year-old star striker celebrate his next World Cup goal by imitating a flute player. Mbappé practiced the instrument for a year or two as a child at the behest of his parents.

"I'll do it for you first game," Mbappé said.

Mbappé ran toward a corner, brought both hands to his lips and air-tooted for a few seconds.

"If he wants to miss the first half again and score two goals in the second half in another match, that's OK with me," Deschamps said.

Bradley Barcola doubled the lead in the 82nd, two minutes after entering, and Ibrahim Mbaye cut the deficit in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Mbappé scored just 68 seconds later on a spectacular right-footed shot from 30 yards. The ball dipped perfectly between Mendy's outstretched left arm and the crossbar.

"A crazy goal," French defender William Saliba said.

Mbappé, who led the 2022 tournament with eight goals, moved one ahead of Messi and fellow Frenchman Just Fontaine on the World Cup career scoring list. He is tied with Germany's Gerd Müller, trailing only Brazil's Ronaldo (15) and Germany's Miroslav Klose (16).

"I'm sure that he will do it," Saliba said of Mbappé setting the record.