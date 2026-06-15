ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Germany Crush Curacao, Japan Thwart Dutch At World Cup as Iran Arrive

In this combination photos, (From Left) Germany's Florian Wirtz, left, attempts a shot at goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026, while Japan's Takehiro Tomiyasu (22), Kaishu Sano, left, and Netherlands' Memphis Depay go for a header during a World Cup Group F soccer match in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas. ( AP )

Los Angeles: Germany thrashed World Cup debutants Curacao 7-1 on Sunday while Japan fought back to grab a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands as Iran made their long-awaited arrival in the United States with a call for unity.

Curacao, the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the tournament, made a bright start against four-time winners Germany in Houston when Livano Comenencia scored an early equaliser to give the Caribbean nation of 160,000 people a historic first World Cup goal.

But they were soon outclassed as Felix Nmecha opened the scoring for the Germans and Kai Havertz grabbed a goal in each half, including a penalty. Despite their proud record in the competition, Germany have struggled in recent editions and this was the first time they had won their first opening match at a World Cup since they lifted the trophy in 2014.

"It took us a few minutes to get back into the game after they equalized. Curacao can play football too, as we saw, and I'm curious to see how they'll fare in the group going forward," said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann. "I'm very satisfied with us scoring seven goals and our performance for the most part. A winning start is always important and we're glad we managed it," he added.

Curacao will hope they can get more out of their remaining Group E games against Ecuador and Ivory Coast. "It is not embarrassing to lose like that against such a team," said their 78-year-old Dutch coach Dick Advocaat. In other games on Sunday, Japan fought back twice to seal a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands.

Skipper Virgil van Dijk had put the Dutch ahead with a fine header at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, only for Keito Nakamura to quickly level, before winger Crysencio Summerville's sumptuous curled finish into the bottom corner just after the hour.

Japan earned a point with an 89th-minute deflected equalizer attributed to Daichi Kamada. In Philadelphia, a last-gasp 90th-minute goal from Manchester United's Amad Diallo gave Ivory Coast a precious 1-0 victory over Ecuador in Group E.

An entertaining battle between two evenly matched sides looked to be heading for a draw until Diallo popped up to side-foot home a finish from Wilfried Singo's low cross. In the late game on Sunday, Sweden face Tunisia in Group F.