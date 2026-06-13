ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA 2026: Canada Draws With Bosnia-Herzegovina To Earn First-Ever World Cup Point

Canada's midfielder #20 Ali Ahmed (L) fights for the ball Bosnia-Herzegovina's forward #19 Kerim Alajbegovic during the 2026 World Cup Group B football match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto on June 12, 2026. ( AFP )

Toronto: Co-hosts Canada grabbed a second-half equaliser to draw 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on Friday, earning their first-ever point at a World Cup.

Cyle Larin levelled for the home team in the 78th minute after Jovo Lukic put Bosnia ahead midway through the first half in the first World Cup finals game played on Canadian soil.

Canada had previously lost all six games in their two previous appearances at World Cup finals -- in 1986 and 2022. Lukic's goal from a corner sent the small but enthusiastic Bosnian contingent at the Toronto Stadium into a frenzy.

Canada had most of the play in the first half but struggled to find a finishing touch. Forward Jonathan David had a chance in the 17th minute, which was easily handled by Bosnian goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

Canada's Ismael Kone had a golden opportunity with half an hour gone but his strike sailed over the bar, prompting groans from tens of thousands of Canadians dressed in red.