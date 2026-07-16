FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina Vs England Review | Read Me, And As An Argentinian, I Will Try To Explain It To You
Beating England in the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final Match 2026 is a miracle that rarely happens in a lifetime, writes Argentino Juniors coach Alejandro Lino
Published : July 16, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Argentina is so much more than football. It is love, passion, pride, history, family, and neighbourhood. To play football, for us, is to completely forget about everything else happening in our lives, because your real life, in truth, unfolds during those 90 minutes.
From the very moment we are born in our land and start kicking a ball, we do not dream of simply playing in a World Cup—we dream of playing against England and knocking them out! These are miracles that rarely happen in a lifetime, and today, it happened to us again. Just like in 1986 with the immortal left foot of Diego Armando Maradona, and now in 2026 under the sacred mantle of Lionel Messi.
How could we not be different in the way we live this sport? At my 45 years of age, I looked around my living room and my heart was bursting: I saw my mother crying uncontrollably because the match just would not end; I saw my old man screaming like a madman with that saving goal by Lautaro Martínez; I saw my son running wild out in the yard; and my brother coming over to melt into an eternal hug with me alongside my nephew.
All of us crying out of pure emotion, from a happiness that cannot be measured. This was not just another football match: it was a World Cup semi-final, Lionel's last dance on this stage, and to top off the epic... it was against England, the very founders of football.
On the pitch, the Albiceleste delivered their finest performance of this World Cup so far. Argentina played brilliantly, pressed high, dominated possession, and completely cornered an England side that couldn't find any answers and could only defend like a boxer trapped against the ropes. The English found a goal out of nowhere, but deep down, they knew that striking first was their worst mistake, as it only served to wake the sleeping giant.
Argentina fought back and won it the Argentinian way: with beautiful football, but above all, with an immense heart, self-pride, and unbreakable spirit. Because to be Argentinian and to play football is exactly what the entire world just witnessed on their screens. It is raw talent, pride, and passion running hot through our veins.
I beg the forgiveness of our readers in India if you were expecting a cold, professional tactical analysis from the editorial desk. Still with tears in my eyes and my throat completely shredded, I can only tell you that for us, this will never be just a game. This semi-final is a legend that will be spoken of for generations to come. This time, with my soul in my hand, this is how I feel, and this is how millions of Argentinians feel.
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