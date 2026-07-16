ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina Vs England Review | Read Me, And As An Argentinian, I Will Try To Explain It To You

Hyderabad: Argentina is so much more than football. It is love, passion, pride, history, family, and neighbourhood. To play football, for us, is to completely forget about everything else happening in our lives, because your real life, in truth, unfolds during those 90 minutes.

From the very moment we are born in our land and start kicking a ball, we do not dream of simply playing in a World Cup—we dream of playing against England and knocking them out! These are miracles that rarely happen in a lifetime, and today, it happened to us again. Just like in 1986 with the immortal left foot of Diego Armando Maradona, and now in 2026 under the sacred mantle of Lionel Messi.

How could we not be different in the way we live this sport? At my 45 years of age, I looked around my living room and my heart was bursting: I saw my mother crying uncontrollably because the match just would not end; I saw my old man screaming like a madman with that saving goal by Lautaro Martínez; I saw my son running wild out in the yard; and my brother coming over to melt into an eternal hug with me alongside my nephew.

All of us crying out of pure emotion, from a happiness that cannot be measured. This was not just another football match: it was a World Cup semi-final, Lionel's last dance on this stage, and to top off the epic... it was against England, the very founders of football.