FIDE World Cup 2025: R Praggnanandhaa Latest Indian To Be Knocked Out; Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna March Into Pre-Quarters

Panaji: GM Arjun Erigaisi defeated GM Peter Leko in both the rapid games while P Harikrishna made the most of the chances he got to beat GM Nils Grandelius in the second game to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup 2025 here on Thursday.

However, R Praggnanandhaa’s campaign came to an end after losing to former World Rapid Champion GM Daniil Dubov in the fifth round.

With Pranav V and Karthik Venkataraman losing in the classical games in round 5, there were three Indians in the tiebreak and two of them ultimately advanced to the next round.

Arjun was the obvious star of the day as he won the opening Rapid game in 40 moves with black as he pounced on Leko’s error of sacrificing a pawn and then went for a kill. In the second game, the Hungarian had to take risks in a must win situation and the Indian kept his cool under pressure to win in 57 moves.

“I am very happy. The tiebreak went well. The classical games were pretty intense and I had a slight advantage in the second game but he showed his class to draw. But in tiebreak, I was pretty much in control,” said Arjun, who will now face two-time World Cup winner GM Levon Aronian.