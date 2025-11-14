FIDE World Cup 2025: R Praggnanandhaa Latest Indian To Be Knocked Out; Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna March Into Pre-Quarters
Another Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa's campaign ended in the FIDE World Cup 2025 after several Indians including D Gukesh already exited from the competition.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 9:57 AM IST
Panaji: GM Arjun Erigaisi defeated GM Peter Leko in both the rapid games while P Harikrishna made the most of the chances he got to beat GM Nils Grandelius in the second game to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup 2025 here on Thursday.
However, R Praggnanandhaa’s campaign came to an end after losing to former World Rapid Champion GM Daniil Dubov in the fifth round.
With Pranav V and Karthik Venkataraman losing in the classical games in round 5, there were three Indians in the tiebreak and two of them ultimately advanced to the next round.
Shockwaves in Goa: Dubov, Shankland, and the day of “giant killers” ⚡♟️😱— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 13, 2025
The fourth round of the FIDE World Cup in Goa ended with one of the most intense and dramatic tiebreak sessions of the event so far 🇮🇳🔥. Eleven matches returned to the playing hall this afternoon, with… pic.twitter.com/arg9nf9X7h
Arjun was the obvious star of the day as he won the opening Rapid game in 40 moves with black as he pounced on Leko’s error of sacrificing a pawn and then went for a kill. In the second game, the Hungarian had to take risks in a must win situation and the Indian kept his cool under pressure to win in 57 moves.
“I am very happy. The tiebreak went well. The classical games were pretty intense and I had a slight advantage in the second game but he showed his class to draw. But in tiebreak, I was pretty much in control,” said Arjun, who will now face two-time World Cup winner GM Levon Aronian.
Also advancing to the next round was Harikrishna, who managed to hold Grandelius in the opening game with black, and then outdid his opponent in 34 moves with white to set up a Round of 16 match against giant-killer GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara.
Round 4 | After Tie-breaks | Results | 2025 FIDE World Cup— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 13, 2025
Find pairings here: https://t.co/KoEE0LdcNb#FIDEWorldCup #Goa pic.twitter.com/cBIbPaTHbd
In the other top board clash, Praggnanandhaa drew the first Rapid game with black in 12 moves and went for a win with white. But his gamble backfired as Dubov outfoxed him with a strong attacking line to win in 53 moves.
In the other matches, GM Aleksey Grebnev defeated GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave after winning the first Rapid game with white in 70 moves and then drawing the second to advance. GM Sam Shankland won both his rapid games against GM Richard Rapport to reach Round of 16.
India results (Round 4, Tiebreak)
GM Arjun Erigaisi bt GM Peter Leko (HUN) (3:1 aggregate)
GM R Praggnanandhaa lost to GM Daniil Dubov (FID) (1.5:2.5 aggregate)
GM P Harikrishna bt GM Nils Grandelius (SWE) (2.5:1.5 aggregate)