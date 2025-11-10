ETV Bharat / sports

FIDE World Cup 2025 Round 3: Vidit Gujrathi and Narayanan SL Knocked Out; Karthik Venkataraman Makes It To Fourth Round

Panaji: GM Karthik Venkataraman continued his dream run in the FIDE World Cup 2025 as he defeated GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac (ROU) in the second game of the tiebreaker with black pieces to advance to the fourth round here on Sunday.

Karthik, who had drawn the first rapid game with white, pinned Deac’s king in one corner and made the most of the additional bishop on board to win in 43 moves.

“Classical game against Deac it was not too well, but I somehow managed to defend. But in both the rapid games, I played well. I don’t know if I was objectively winning in the first game, but I was clearly better. The second game also it was also smooth,” said Karthik, who will next face Le Quang Liem of Vietnam.

Speaking about the pressure of playing the World Cup, the two-time National Champion, who had defeated compatriot Aravindh Chithambaram in the second round, said, “Chess players are not used to playing this kind of format. Normally, it is Swiss or round robin, and one can relax a bit. But here you are always under pressure that you can be eliminated, and that pressure is a lot to handle.”

With Karthik’s victory, a total of five Indian players will be in action in the fourth round as the competition of the Viswanathan Anand Cup and three Candidate Sports heads towards the business end after a rest day on Monday.