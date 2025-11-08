ETV Bharat / sports

FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna Register Emphatic Wins; Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa Draw In First Game Of Round 3

Panaji: GM Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna came up with near perfect play with white while world champion Gukesh D played out a draw with black pieces in the opening game of Round 3 in the FIDE World Cup 2025 here on Friday.

Arjun, the highest ranked Indian in the fray, defeated Uzbekistan’s Shamsiddin Vokhidov in 30 moves while Harikrishna once again showed his command on preparation to beat GM Daniel Dardha of Belgium in 25 moves to put themselves in the drivers’ seat to reach the fourth round.

A total of 10 Indians have made it to the third round of the FIDE World Cup 2025, which is being played as a single-elimination knock-out tournament with 206 players from 82 countries vying for the coveted Viswanathan Anand Cup, named after the Indian legend.

Arjun and Harikrishna once again showed why they are among the favourites to win the title.

Arjun, who had won both his matches in the second round after getting a bye in the first, never looked in any trouble against Vokhidov and the only time he pondered over his move for more than 10 minutes was when he was on the verge of winning and was looking at ways to finish it quickly and make it three wins in three games in the competition.