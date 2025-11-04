ETV Bharat / sports

FIDE World Cup 2025: India’s Narayanan, Diptayan, Aronyak Advance To The Second Round

Panaji: GM Narayanan SL and GM Diptayan Ghosh won both their rapid games to clinch their spots in the second round of the FIDE World Cup 2025, while Aronyak Ghosh joined them with a clinical performance in the second stage of the Round 1 tiebreak here on Monday.

Playing with black pieces in the first game, Narayanan put himself in the driver’s seat to advance to the next round by beating IM Steven Rojas of Peru in 52 moves and then wrapped up the match with white, winning in just 22 moves.

On the adjoining board, Diptayan Ghosh ground out a win in 70 moves in the first game against GM Peng Xiongjian of China, thanks to his two advancing pawns in perfect position to revive his queen and then won the next in 46 moves as his opponent pressed hard to set up a second round clash against GM Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Speaking about his victory, Narayanan said, “I thought I was a favourite in the tie-break. In the shorter format I am pretty strong. It is not my words, but in general. Like when I feel down or something, I go to ChatGPT and check who is the stronger player in tiebreaks and this time als,o according to ChatGPT I was the favourite. My opponent was playing extremely well in the two classic game,s and I was unsure about what to expect.”

“But I pushed to win with the black and then I was confident with white,” added Narayanan, who will now face GM Nikita Vitiugov of England in the next round.