FIDE World Cup 2025: Prize Money, Venue, Format And All You Need To Know

The FIDE World Cup 2025 started from October 30 and will end on November 27

Published : October 31, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST

Updated : October 31, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST

Hyderabad: 206 chess players from 80 countries around the globe will participate in the FIDE World Cup 2025, which began on October 30. The players will be fighting in a knockout format battle, and the tournament is likely to see fierce competition with some of the best players taking part in the competition.

What is up for grabs?

The tournament has a share of the USD 2 million prize fund. Also, three spots for the 2026 FIDE Candidates tournament are available, and competitors can earn a place in those competitions, which is a gateway to the next World Championship match, which is held every two years.

Venue

All the games will take place in the Resort Rio, Goa's largest convention hall and a five-star luxury venue just moments from Baga Beach.

Structure

It will be an eight-round, single-elimination knockout event. Each match will be of two classical games played under standard time controls. If the scores are tied after those rounds, the players will return on the third day for a series of rapid and blitz tie-breaks to decide who advances. The top 50 seeds will receive byes and will enter the second round, while the rest of the 156 competitors will begin their campaign on the afternoon of November 1st.

Format

RoundsNumber of PlayersDate
Round 1156Nov 1-3
Round 2128 (78 winners of Round 1 + 50 top seeds)Nov 4 -6
Round 364Nov 7 -9
Round 432Nov 11 -13
Round 516Nov 14 -16
Round 68Nov 17 -19
Round 74Nov 21 -23
Round 8 Final2Nov 24 -26
Match for 3 rd place2Nov 24 -26

Top 10 seeds

SeedNameFEDTitleRating*B-Year
1Gukesh DINDGM27522006
2Erigaisi ArjunINDGM27732003
3Praggnanandhaa RINDGM27712005
4Giri, AnishNEDGM27591994
5So, WesleyUSAGM27561993
6Keymer, VincentGERGM27552004
7Wei, YiCHNGM27541999
8Abdusattorov, NodirbekUZBGM27502004
9Mamedyarov, ShakhriyarAZEGM27421985
10Niemann, Hans MokeUSAGM27382003

Prizes

Round Number of PlayersPrizeSum of Prizes per Round
Round 1783500273000
Round 2647000448000
Round 33211000352000
Round 41617000272000
Round 5825000200000
Round 6435000140000
4 th place15000050000
3 rd place16000060000
Runner-up18500085000
Winner1120000120000
TOTAL206 2000000
