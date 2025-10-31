ETV Bharat / sports

FIDE World Cup 2025: Prize Money, Venue, Format And All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: 206 chess players from 80 countries around the globe will participate in the FIDE World Cup 2025, which began on October 30. The players will be fighting in a knockout format battle, and the tournament is likely to see fierce competition with some of the best players taking part in the competition.

What is up for grabs?

The tournament has a share of the USD 2 million prize fund. Also, three spots for the 2026 FIDE Candidates tournament are available, and competitors can earn a place in those competitions, which is a gateway to the next World Championship match, which is held every two years.

Venue

All the games will take place in the Resort Rio, Goa's largest convention hall and a five-star luxury venue just moments from Baga Beach.