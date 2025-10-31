FIDE World Cup 2025: Prize Money, Venue, Format And All You Need To Know
The FIDE World Cup 2025 started from October 30 and will end on November 27
Published : October 31, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST|
Updated : October 31, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: 206 chess players from 80 countries around the globe will participate in the FIDE World Cup 2025, which began on October 30. The players will be fighting in a knockout format battle, and the tournament is likely to see fierce competition with some of the best players taking part in the competition.
What is up for grabs?
The tournament has a share of the USD 2 million prize fund. Also, three spots for the 2026 FIDE Candidates tournament are available, and competitors can earn a place in those competitions, which is a gateway to the next World Championship match, which is held every two years.
Venue
All the games will take place in the Resort Rio, Goa's largest convention hall and a five-star luxury venue just moments from Baga Beach.
👑 The FIDE World Cup 2025 is here!— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) October 31, 2025
Play begins tomorrow in 🇮🇳 Goa — and it's all set to be a thrilling knockout battle! ♟️🔥
Only one will take home the crown… who’s your pick?
⚔️ Check out the full tournament bracket: https://t.co/KoEE0LdcNb
📺 Watch the action LIVE:… pic.twitter.com/B1eh1eHN5n
Structure
It will be an eight-round, single-elimination knockout event. Each match will be of two classical games played under standard time controls. If the scores are tied after those rounds, the players will return on the third day for a series of rapid and blitz tie-breaks to decide who advances. The top 50 seeds will receive byes and will enter the second round, while the rest of the 156 competitors will begin their campaign on the afternoon of November 1st.
Format
|Rounds
|Number of Players
|Date
|Round 1
|156
|Nov 1-3
|Round 2
|128 (78 winners of Round 1 + 50 top seeds)
|Nov 4 -6
|Round 3
|64
|Nov 7 -9
|Round 4
|32
|Nov 11 -13
|Round 5
|16
|Nov 14 -16
|Round 6
|8
|Nov 17 -19
|Round 7
|4
|Nov 21 -23
|Round 8 Final
|2
|Nov 24 -26
|Match for 3 rd place
|2
|Nov 24 -26
Top 10 seeds
|Seed
|Name
|FED
|Title
|Rating*
|B-Year
|1
|Gukesh D
|IND
|GM
|2752
|2006
|2
|Erigaisi Arjun
|IND
|GM
|2773
|2003
|3
|Praggnanandhaa R
|IND
|GM
|2771
|2005
|4
|Giri, Anish
|NED
|GM
|2759
|1994
|5
|So, Wesley
|USA
|GM
|2756
|1993
|6
|Keymer, Vincent
|GER
|GM
|2755
|2004
|7
|Wei, Yi
|CHN
|GM
|2754
|1999
|8
|Abdusattorov, Nodirbek
|UZB
|GM
|2750
|2004
|9
|Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar
|AZE
|GM
|2742
|1985
|10
|Niemann, Hans Moke
|USA
|GM
|2738
|2003
Prizes
|Round
|Number of Players
|Prize
|Sum of Prizes per Round
|Round 1
|78
|3500
|273000
|Round 2
|64
|7000
|448000
|Round 3
|32
|11000
|352000
|Round 4
|16
|17000
|272000
|Round 5
|8
|25000
|200000
|Round 6
|4
|35000
|140000
|4 th place
|1
|50000
|50000
|3 rd place
|1
|60000
|60000
|Runner-up
|1
|85000
|85000
|Winner
|1
|120000
|120000
|TOTAL
|206
|2000000