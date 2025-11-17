ETV Bharat / sports

FIDE World Cup 2025: P Harikrishna Knocked Out; Arjun Erigaisi Remains Only Indian Challenge In Tournament

Panaji: India’s hopes in the FIDE World Cup 2025 will depend solely on second seed GM Arjun Erigaisi after GM P Harikrishna went down in the fifth round tiebreak against GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara here on Sunday.

While Arjun had knocked off two-time champion GM Levon Aronian 1.5:0.5 in the two classical games, Harikrishna had to win the tiebreak against Martinez after drawing both the classical games.

The first two Rapid Games, which had 15-minute time control, also ended with a draw.

In the next set of Rapid games with 10-minute time control, Harikrishna pushed for a win with white and banked on his preparation to add almost a minute to his clock after 14 moves. But Martinez was ready with his counter and slowly but surely took control of the situation after the Indian traded the queens, and Martinez won the game in a rook-pawn endgame after 59 moves.