ETV Bharat / sports

Chess Olympiad 2026: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa Win As India Beat England In Round 7

Samarkand (Uzbekistan): Reigning World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won their matches as India defeated England 2.5-1.5 in Round 7 of the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Wednesday.

While Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa won their games, India overcame Nihal Sarin's defeat to Luke McShane to emerge victorious in the match. On the second board, Arjun Erigiasi was held to a draw by veteran Michael Adams. On the top board, Pragg defeated Nikita Vitiugov with white pieces, while Gukesh scored over Daniel Howard Fernandez with black pieces. As top seeds and defending champions, India recovered from their defeat to Uzbekistan to secure a narrow victory over England.

In a table clash, Uzbekistan extended their lead in the standings with a 3-1 win over China, with Nodirbek Abdusattorov beating former World Champion Ding Liren and Nodirbek Yakubboev getting the better of Yu Yangyi with black pieces. World Championship Final challenger Javokhir Sindarov was held to a draw by Wei Yi while Mukhiddin Madaminov shared the point with Xu Xiangyu.