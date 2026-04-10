FIDE Candidates 2026: R Vaishali On Cusp Of History As She Takes Sole Lead With Four Rounds Remaining
R Vaishali can become the first Indian woman to win the Candidates if she manages to maintain her lead.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Paphos, Cyprus: Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali is on the cusp of history in the FIDE Candidates 2026 in Cyprus after taking a sole lead. As the tournament heads into the rest day, she has emerged as one of the strongest contenders from the lot.
The 24-year-old has broken away from the pack to take a sole lead after playing a draw in the 10th round against Anna Muzychuk. The Indian contingent has seen contrasting fortunes in the open and women’s sections as Pragnanadhaa is out of the contention to win the title in the former, while Vaishali is in the sole lead in the latter.
Only four rounds are remaining, and with 6/10 points in her tally, Vaishali will have to produce the favourable results in her next matches as well.
🇺🇿 Javokhir Sindarov and 🇮🇳 Vaishali Rameshbabu continue to hold their leads in the FIDE Candidates and Women’s Candidates, respectively! ♟️🔥#FIDECandidates #FIDEWomensCandidates #FIDE #Chess pic.twitter.com/jFRMkGtoMM— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) April 9, 2026
Vaishali plays a draw against Anna
The Indian Grandmaster played a 42-move draw to protect her lead in the tournament. Zhi Jiner, who was her co-leader lost the opportunity to main the joint lead as she lost after rejecting a draw by repetition to eventually lose against Bibisara Assaubayeva.
Javokhir Sindarov leading the open section
The 20-year-old Uzbek has been on an astonishing run in the competition, dominating the field. He defeated India’s R Praggnanandhaa to register his record-breaking sixth win in the competition. Notably, six is the highest number of wins by a player in the Candidates tournament since the current format was introduced in 2013.
He is in a two-point lead over his opponents with four rounds yet to go.
“I’m very happy. Yesterday I didn’t win a game, but today I played a very good game. When I’m not worried about the result, I’m playing very, very good chess,” Sindarov said.
🇺🇿 Javokhir Sindarov took a major step toward glory this afternoon at the FIDE Candidates, defeating 🇮🇳 R Praggnanandhaa in a striking game. With only four rounds remaining, 🇺🇿 Sindarov now leads the field by a full two points.— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) April 9, 2026
In the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament, 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/wIzo64GOi3
In the game against Praggnanandhaa, the Uzbek, who was playing with white, chose to go with the Queen’s Pawn opening, and it was turning out to be a tactical duel with Queen’s Gambit set-up. Black’s King was exposed while white’s paws were on the march. Sindarov doubled the rooks on the d-file, and his opponent committed a blunder in the next move. Praggnanandhaa opened the game for Sindarov with 22.Bd7.
The tournament leader then pushed his rook to the f7 square and dispatched his queen to chase Black’s king. Black eventually ran out of the safe square, and so, the Indian Grandmaster lost the match as well.