ETV Bharat / sports

FIDE Candidates 2026: R Vaishali On Cusp Of History As She Takes Sole Lead With Four Rounds Remaining

Paphos, Cyprus: Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali is on the cusp of history in the FIDE Candidates 2026 in Cyprus after taking a sole lead. As the tournament heads into the rest day, she has emerged as one of the strongest contenders from the lot.

The 24-year-old has broken away from the pack to take a sole lead after playing a draw in the 10th round against Anna Muzychuk. The Indian contingent has seen contrasting fortunes in the open and women’s sections as Pragnanadhaa is out of the contention to win the title in the former, while Vaishali is in the sole lead in the latter.

Only four rounds are remaining, and with 6/10 points in her tally, Vaishali will have to produce the favourable results in her next matches as well.

Vaishali plays a draw against Anna

The Indian Grandmaster played a 42-move draw to protect her lead in the tournament. Zhi Jiner, who was her co-leader lost the opportunity to main the joint lead as she lost after rejecting a draw by repetition to eventually lose against Bibisara Assaubayeva.