ETV Bharat / sports

FIDE Candidates 2026: Praggnanandhaa Almost Out Of Contention For Top Spot After Defeat To Anish Giri In Round 8

Hyderabad: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa faced a major blow to his hopes of clinching the top spot in the FIDE Candidates 2026 tournament after suffering a defeat against Anish Giri in Round 8 on Tuesday. This is his second defeat in the competition, and it leaves him almost out of the title race.

Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan has continued his position at the top after a draw against Andrey Esipenko. He moved to 6.5 points out of a possible eight and currently enjoys a two-point lead with six rounds still to go. If he continues to keep his standing intact, he will challenge D Gukesh for the World Championship title.

Late error cost Praggnanandhaa the game

Praggnanandhaa failed to capitalise on a steady position, and a few errors late in the game resulted in his defeat. He began the game cautiously, using the Vienna variation while playing with black. As the game progressed, a few exchanges took place, and Giri held a slight edge over his opponent. However, the Indian carved a carved a comeback and brought the game to an even footing.

Just when the game was balanced, Praggnanandhaa made a mistake on the 35th move, which proved decisive. His opponent quickly responded with a sharp tactical sequence to tilt the game in his favour. Another error by Praggnanandhaa, a few moves later, effectively put an end to the contest.