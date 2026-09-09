ETV Bharat / sports

Vinesh Phogat Seeks Permission For Selection Trials for Senior World Wrestling Championships, Delhi HC Seeks Response From WFI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to clarify whether wrestler Vinesh Phogat can participate in the upcoming selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championship.

A bench of Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma ordered a hearing on the matter on September 17. Justice Sharma considered Vinesh’s request that no final order be issued in the disciplinary proceedings against her until the matter is fully heard. The court instructed the WFI’s counsel to obtain instructions on both issues.

Vinesh had filed the new application in her petition. In the pending petition, she has demanded a clear policy for women athletes returning to the sport after pregnancy and maternity leave. In the new petition, Vinesh had sought a stay on the September 7 circular issued by the Wrestling Federation of India, which excluded her from the selection process.