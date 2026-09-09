Vinesh Phogat Seeks Permission For Selection Trials for Senior World Wrestling Championships, Delhi HC Seeks Response From WFI
Justice Sharma considered Phogat’s request that no final order be issued in the disciplinary proceedings against her until the matter is fully heard.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to clarify whether wrestler Vinesh Phogat can participate in the upcoming selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championship.
A bench of Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma ordered a hearing on the matter on September 17. Justice Sharma considered Vinesh’s request that no final order be issued in the disciplinary proceedings against her until the matter is fully heard. The court instructed the WFI’s counsel to obtain instructions on both issues.
Vinesh had filed the new application in her petition. In the pending petition, she has demanded a clear policy for women athletes returning to the sport after pregnancy and maternity leave. In the new petition, Vinesh had sought a stay on the September 7 circular issued by the Wrestling Federation of India, which excluded her from the selection process.
The new petition seeks guidance to the Wrestling Federation of India to include Vinesh in the list of eligible athletes and allow her to participate in the women's selection trials scheduled for September 14 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi. The selection trials are meant to select the Indian team that will participate in the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships, scheduled to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 24 to November 1.
According to a circular from the Wrestling Federation of India, selection trials for women wrestlers in six Olympic weight categories will be held in Delhi on September 14.
Earlier, on September 1, the High Court had heard a separate petition by Vinesh, seeking directions to the Wrestling Federation of India to implement a fair, transparent, and systematic framework for female athletes' return to sports competitions after pregnancy, childbirth, and subsequent recovery. Citing her own example, Vinesh stated that when she resumed her wrestling career after childbirth, she was forced to compete directly without any concessions, despite having been unable to compete for some time due to motherhood.
Also Read
Policy For Women Athletes Returning After Maternity: Delhi HC Seeks WFI, Centre's Response on Phogat's Plea