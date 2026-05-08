ETV Bharat / sports

Federico Valverde To Miss El Clásico For Real Madrid Due To A Head Injury

Hyderabad: Spanish club Real Madrid has suffered a massive blow as they will miss the services of midfielder Fede Valverde in the side’s upcoming match against FC Barcelona. The 27-year-old is recovering from an injury which he endured during a fight with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid has been going through a disappointing form considering their own standards. They have gone trophyless for the second year in a row. They didn’t win the domestic cup last time, and also made it till the quarterfinal before being outplayed by Arsenal.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma," the LaLiga club said in a statement.

"Valverde is at home in good condition and will need to rest for 10 to 14 days, as indicated by medical protocols for this diagnosis,” the statement added.

The altercation between Valverde and Tchouameni took place on May 7 during the training session. The Real midfielder was taken to the hospital a day before, as he was treated for a cut on his forehead.