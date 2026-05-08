Federico Valverde To Miss El Clásico For Real Madrid Due To A Head Injury
Real Madrid's star midfielder Federico Valverde suffered a head injury after a fight with his teammate Tchouameni.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Spanish club Real Madrid has suffered a massive blow as they will miss the services of midfielder Fede Valverde in the side’s upcoming match against FC Barcelona. The 27-year-old is recovering from an injury which he endured during a fight with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.
Real Madrid has been going through a disappointing form considering their own standards. They have gone trophyless for the second year in a row. They didn’t win the domestic cup last time, and also made it till the quarterfinal before being outplayed by Arsenal.
Parte médico de Valverde.— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 7, 2026
"After the tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma," the LaLiga club said in a statement.
"Valverde is at home in good condition and will need to rest for 10 to 14 days, as indicated by medical protocols for this diagnosis,” the statement added.
The altercation between Valverde and Tchouameni took place on May 7 during the training session. The Real midfielder was taken to the hospital a day before, as he was treated for a cut on his forehead.
Comunicado Oficial— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 7, 2026
Real Madrid have reportedly announced that they will be opening disciplinary proceedings against both players. According to a report from ESPN, the altercation took place in a practice match, which included some heavy challenges.
"Yesterday, I had an incident with a teammate stemming from a play during training, a situation where the fatigue of competition and sheer frustration caused everything to get blown out of proportion," Valverde said, as quoted by ESPN.
"Today, we had another run-in. During the argument, I accidentally struck a table, sustaining a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital,” he added.
Valverade also released a statement on his Instagram handle around the incident.
“At no point did my team-mate hit me, and I didn’t hit him either, although I understand it’s easier for you to believe we came to blows or that it was intentional, but that didn’t happen. I feel that my anger about the situation, my frustration at seeing some of us struggling to get through the end of the season on our last legs, giving it our all, pushed me to the point of arguing with a team-mate,” he said.
“I’m sorry. I’m truly sorry because this situation hurts me, this moment we’re going through is painful. Real Madrid is one of the most important things in my life, and I can’t be indifferent to it. The result is a build-up of things that culminate in a senseless fight, damaging my image and leaving room for doubt - for people to fabricate stories, slander me, and sensationalise an incident.”