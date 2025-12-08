FC Goa Wins Super Cup; Book Berth In AFC Champions League 2
FC Goa beat East Bengal in the penalty shootout to clinch the title and book a spot in the AFC Champions League 2.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 10:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: FC Goa held their nerve against East Bengal to win the AIFF Super Cup on a penalty shootout. The title triumph also ensured a berth for them in the AFC Champions League 2. With the victory, Manolo Marquez’s team became the first side to defend the Super Cup title and win it for the record, extending the third time.
In a thrilling contest at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, the team emerged triumphant in the shootout by 6-5 to bag their second successive title in the competition played amongst the top teams from the Indian Super League and I-League.
𝐒𝐔𝐏𝟑𝐑 𝐂𝐔𝐏 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🧡 pic.twitter.com/OfPPidMbc5— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 7, 2025
The match entered extra time after the match ended in a goalless draw in the regulation time. In the additional 30 minutes, none of them scored, and so the match entered the penalty shootout.
The shootout was locked in 4-4, and sudden death came into play as a result. Sahil Tavora scored the winner for Goa FC while PV Vishnu missed the target for East Bengal.
Both teams fought neck to neck in the final. The hosts began with a couple of set-piece opportunities, but East Bengal's defence negotiated those attacks successfully. East Bengal created an opportunity in the 12th minute as Miguel Ferreira pulled off a shot wide.
Can-quincán-quincán-quincán 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/1A2FFsonSX— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 7, 2025
Bipin Singh looked threatening, but he faield to capitalise on any of the chances. Dejan Drazic also had a chance in the 49th minute, but he was flagged offside. Eventually, the match ended in a goalless draw in the regulation time, and then it was additional time. Siverio’s effort for FC Goa was saved by the opposition goalkeeper Gill in the 107th minute. The East Bengal goalkeeper managed to make another save in the 114th minute.
Goa wins Super Cup for the third time
FC Goa is the most successful side in the history of the tournament, winning it thrice. Bengaluru, Odisha and East Bengal have won it once. They also became the first team to defend the Super Cup title.