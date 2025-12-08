ETV Bharat / sports

FC Goa Wins Super Cup; Book Berth In AFC Champions League 2

Hyderabad: FC Goa held their nerve against East Bengal to win the AIFF Super Cup on a penalty shootout. The title triumph also ensured a berth for them in the AFC Champions League 2. With the victory, Manolo Marquez’s team became the first side to defend the Super Cup title and win it for the record, extending the third time.

In a thrilling contest at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, the team emerged triumphant in the shootout by 6-5 to bag their second successive title in the competition played amongst the top teams from the Indian Super League and I-League.

The match entered extra time after the match ended in a goalless draw in the regulation time. In the additional 30 minutes, none of them scored, and so the match entered the penalty shootout.