Barcelona vs Real Madrid Super Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Fixture?
Barcelona will go up against Real Madrid in the final of the 2026 Supercopa final at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Saudi Arabia is all set to host a decisive fixture in the Spanish football as Barcelona will play against Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah. The dominance of both teams is underlined by the fact that they will be locking horns for the fourth year in a row in the tournament final.
Hansi Flick’s Barcelona will enter the competition as La Liga leaders and the defending champions of the tournament. They secured a 5-0 triumph in the semifinal and will be aiming to seal another win in the final to win their 16th Supercopa title, stretching their record of winning the most editions.
On a mission. pic.twitter.com/U3XBkb8onr— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 11, 2026
Real Madrid, on the other hand, would look to take to reverse the result from the final year when they suffered a 2-5 defeat. Kylian Mbappe’s return to the side after recovering from a knee injury will boost their aim to win their 14th tournament title.
Key players from both sides are expected to play a major role in the match, and it is expected to be a contest with a lot of goals.
👊 BRING ON THE FINAL! @HP pic.twitter.com/T37kanN4If— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 11, 2026
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Super Cup Final Live Streaming details
When will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Super Cup Final take place?
The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa final will be played on January 11.
Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Super Cup final be held?
The match will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
What time will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Super Cup final start?
The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Super Cup final in India?
The match will not be televised in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Super Cup final?
Live streaming of the fixture can be watched on the FanCode app and website.