ETV Bharat / sports

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Super Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Fixture?

Hyderabad: Saudi Arabia is all set to host a decisive fixture in the Spanish football as Barcelona will play against Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah. The dominance of both teams is underlined by the fact that they will be locking horns for the fourth year in a row in the tournament final.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona will enter the competition as La Liga leaders and the defending champions of the tournament. They secured a 5-0 triumph in the semifinal and will be aiming to seal another win in the final to win their 16th Supercopa title, stretching their record of winning the most editions.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, would look to take to reverse the result from the final year when they suffered a 2-5 defeat. Kylian Mbappe’s return to the side after recovering from a knee injury will boost their aim to win their 14th tournament title.

Key players from both sides are expected to play a major role in the match, and it is expected to be a contest with a lot of goals.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Super Cup Final Live Streaming details

When will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Super Cup Final take place?