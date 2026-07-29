ETV Bharat / sports

Father Won Bronze In 2010, Son Bags Silver At CWG 2026: Andhra's Valluri Ajaya Babu Carries Forward Commonwealth Legacy

Nellimarla: A weightlifting star from Andhra Pradesh made the nation proud at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games winning a bronze medal in the coveted event. Sixteen years later, his son has bettered a similar success at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Valluri Ajaya Babu won the silver medal in the men's 79kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The 21-year-old athlete lifted a combined total of 330kg, which included a Games record of 149kg in the snatch event and 181kg in the clean and jerk. He narrowly missed out on the gold medal by just 1kg to Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad.

Valluri Ajaya Babu followed the path set by his father, Valluri Srinivasa Rao. Hailing from Kondavelagada village in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, Ajaya grew up in a weightlifting environment. His father was a renowned weightlifter and Ajaya developed an interest in the sport from a very young age.

While serving in the Indian Army and posted in Bhopal, Srinivasa Rao regularly took his son to weightlifting training camps. Those visits nurtured Ajaya's passion for the sport.

His father's bronze medal in the 56kg category at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games left a lasting impression on him. It inspired him to dream of winning medals for India on the international stage.

With a champion as his mentor, Ajaya quickly mastered the sport. He emerged as a National Junior Champion and earned selection for the national coaching camp in Patiala in 2021, where advanced training further refined his abilities. He went on to win the gold medal in the Junior 81kg category at the 2023 Khelo India Games.

Rise Through The Ranks

Ajaya Babu continued his impressive rise by winning gold at the 2023 National Junior Weightlifting Championships in Uttar Pradesh. In 2024, he enjoyed a breakthrough year at the Senior Commonwealth Championships in Fiji, where he claimed double gold, winning the Junior 79kg title and the Senior 81kg gold medal.