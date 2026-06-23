ETV Bharat / sports

'Faster, Higher, Stronger': Jharkhand Players Shine At Olympics

Hockey was once considered a sport exclusively for men, but the daughters of Jharkhand shattered this stereotype. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Mineral wealth, dense forests, tribal culture, and natural beauty alone do not define Jharkhand anymore. Gold medal, silver medal and bronze medal in sporting events, particularly the Olympics, are its recent embellishments. That’s quite a journey for a state grappling with economic challenges, limited facilities and a lack of resources.

There is a surfeit of sporting talent that has reached the podium of the Olympics, the world's premier sporting stage, bringing pride not only to the state but to the entire nation. While the highest number of these athletes are associated with hockey, players from the state have also made a mark in archery, athletics, basketball, and boxing.

To date, Jharkhand has produced a total of 12 Olympians across various disciplines. On World Olympic Day, June 23, here’s a recollection of their sporting glory, encapsulating the Olympic motto: "Faster, Higher, Stronger — Together."

Hockey: Jharkhand’s Greatest Strength

When discussing Jharkhand and sports, hockey is the first name that comes to mind. Simdega, Gumla, Khunti, and surrounding areas have consistently produced players who have made a mark on the international stage.

Jaipal Singh Munda: Jharkhand’s Olympic journey begins with a name revered in both the sporting and political arenas: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda. He captained the Indian hockey team at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. Under his leadership, India won its first Olympic gold medal. It was an era when the world was just beginning to recognise the might of Indian hockey, and a son of Jharkhand stood at the centre of that historic achievement.

Jaipal Singh was more than just an athlete; he was an Oxford-educated scholar, a member of the Constituent Assembly, and one of the foremost leaders of the tribal community. Yet, in the annals of sports history, he will always be remembered as the captain who secured India's first Olympic gold.

Michael Kindo: Michael Kindo is held in high esteem among the legendary hockey players of Jharkhand. He played a pivotal role in helping the Indian team secure a bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Known for his robust defence and exceptional understanding of the game, he is counted among the finest full-backs in Indian hockey history.

Kindo was also a member of the historic squad that won India's only Hockey World Cup title to date, in 1975. Hockey enthusiasts still remember him as the "Wall of Indian Hockey".

Sylvanus Dungdung: The Indian hockey team won the gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, a squad that included Jharkhand's Sylvanus Dungdung. It is said that he began playing with a hockey stick fashioned from bamboo during his childhood. A journey that started amidst limited resources culminated in Olympic gold. His story continues to inspire players from rural areas today.

Manohar Topno and Ajit Lakra: Manohar Topno was part of the Indian team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics; he was renowned for his solid defence and disciplined style of play. Subsequently, Ajit Lakra represented the Indian hockey team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. These achievements underscored the fact that Jharkhand was consistently producing world-class players for Indian hockey.

Nikki Pradhan: Hockey was once considered a sport exclusively for men, but the daughters of Jharkhand shattered this stereotype. Hailing from a small village in the Khunti district, Nikki Pradhan made history. She became the first female hockey player from Jharkhand to represent India at the Olympics. Her participation in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as proof that talent and hard work can overcome any obstacle. Nikki represented India not only at the Olympics but also at the Asia Cup, the Commonwealth Games, and the Asian Games. Today, thousands of daughters from Jharkhand look up to her as a role model.