'Faster, Higher, Stronger': Jharkhand Players Shine At Olympics
The state has produced a total of 12 Olympians across various disciplines. On World Olympic Day, June 23, Chandan Bhattacharya chronicles their achievements.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Ranchi: Mineral wealth, dense forests, tribal culture, and natural beauty alone do not define Jharkhand anymore. Gold medal, silver medal and bronze medal in sporting events, particularly the Olympics, are its recent embellishments. That’s quite a journey for a state grappling with economic challenges, limited facilities and a lack of resources.
There is a surfeit of sporting talent that has reached the podium of the Olympics, the world's premier sporting stage, bringing pride not only to the state but to the entire nation. While the highest number of these athletes are associated with hockey, players from the state have also made a mark in archery, athletics, basketball, and boxing.
To date, Jharkhand has produced a total of 12 Olympians across various disciplines. On World Olympic Day, June 23, here’s a recollection of their sporting glory, encapsulating the Olympic motto: "Faster, Higher, Stronger — Together."
Hockey: Jharkhand’s Greatest Strength
When discussing Jharkhand and sports, hockey is the first name that comes to mind. Simdega, Gumla, Khunti, and surrounding areas have consistently produced players who have made a mark on the international stage.
Jaipal Singh Munda: Jharkhand’s Olympic journey begins with a name revered in both the sporting and political arenas: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda. He captained the Indian hockey team at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. Under his leadership, India won its first Olympic gold medal. It was an era when the world was just beginning to recognise the might of Indian hockey, and a son of Jharkhand stood at the centre of that historic achievement.
Jaipal Singh was more than just an athlete; he was an Oxford-educated scholar, a member of the Constituent Assembly, and one of the foremost leaders of the tribal community. Yet, in the annals of sports history, he will always be remembered as the captain who secured India's first Olympic gold.
Michael Kindo: Michael Kindo is held in high esteem among the legendary hockey players of Jharkhand. He played a pivotal role in helping the Indian team secure a bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Known for his robust defence and exceptional understanding of the game, he is counted among the finest full-backs in Indian hockey history.
Kindo was also a member of the historic squad that won India's only Hockey World Cup title to date, in 1975. Hockey enthusiasts still remember him as the "Wall of Indian Hockey".
Sylvanus Dungdung: The Indian hockey team won the gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, a squad that included Jharkhand's Sylvanus Dungdung. It is said that he began playing with a hockey stick fashioned from bamboo during his childhood. A journey that started amidst limited resources culminated in Olympic gold. His story continues to inspire players from rural areas today.
Manohar Topno and Ajit Lakra: Manohar Topno was part of the Indian team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics; he was renowned for his solid defence and disciplined style of play. Subsequently, Ajit Lakra represented the Indian hockey team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. These achievements underscored the fact that Jharkhand was consistently producing world-class players for Indian hockey.
Nikki Pradhan: Hockey was once considered a sport exclusively for men, but the daughters of Jharkhand shattered this stereotype. Hailing from a small village in the Khunti district, Nikki Pradhan made history. She became the first female hockey player from Jharkhand to represent India at the Olympics. Her participation in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as proof that talent and hard work can overcome any obstacle. Nikki represented India not only at the Olympics but also at the Asia Cup, the Commonwealth Games, and the Asian Games. Today, thousands of daughters from Jharkhand look up to her as a role model.
Salima Tete: Salima Tete, hailing from Simdega, is counted among the most reliable players of the Indian women's hockey team today. Having represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics, Salima is known for her speed, energy, and leadership qualities. Once a player who honed her skills on village grounds, she has now become a prominent face for India on the international stage.
Archery: From Tradition To Limelight
In the tribal communities of Jharkhand, the bow and arrow have been an integral part of the culture, not merely a sport. This is why the state has produced numerous world-class archers for the country.
Reena Kumari: Reena Kumari made history by representing India at the 2004 Athens Olympics. By reaching the Olympics during that era, she demonstrated that Jharkhand could lead the nation in a new direction in the sport of archery.
Deepika Kumari: The story of Deepika Kumari, a native of Ratu near Ranchi, ranks among the most inspiring tales in the history of Indian sports. Born into a humble family, Deepika began her training using a bamboo bow. Despite facing arduous circumstances, she achieved the feat of becoming the world's number one archer. Having represented India at four consecutive Olympics — London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024 — Deepika stands as one of Jharkhand's most successful Olympians.
Laxmirani Majhi: Laxmirani Majhi, who was part of the Indian women's archery team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, also brought glory to the state. Her achievement served as a new source of inspiration for young archers in Jharkhand.
Waiting In The Wings
Jharkhand's Olympic journey is no longer limited to hockey and archery. Vikas Singh from the Chatra district made history by participating in the 20km race walk event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Reaching the Olympics in a highly competitive sport like athletics is considered a major achievement. Vikas's success indicates that Jharkhand could emerge as a powerhouse in athletics in the coming years.
Harbhajan Singh, who was part of the Indian basketball team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, is also a significant part of Jharkhand's Olympic legacy.
In boxing, athletes like Aruna Mishra have established the state's identity on the international stage. Although an Olympic medal remains elusive for now, Jharkhand's boxing talent continues to progress steadily.
Experts believe there are several reasons behind the success of Jharkhand's athletes. First, the youth here possess natural fitness and a passion for sports. Second, sports are an integral part of life in rural and tribal areas; disciplines like hockey, archery, and athletics are deeply connected to the local culture. Third, the government and sports organisations have increased investment in infrastructure over the past few years. Astroturf grounds, training centres, and sports academies established in Simdega, Khunti, Gumla, and Ranchi are providing a platform for emerging talent.
Today, thousands of children in the villages of Jharkhand dream of becoming Olympians. Some are running across the field with hockey sticks while others are honing their aim in archery academies. Some are sweating it out on the athletics track while others are striving to make a name for themselves in the boxing ring.
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