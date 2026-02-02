Rising To Top Rank And Inspiring Aunt To Pursue Sport; Riddhima Kaushik's Inspirational Journey In Kickboxing
Riddhima Kaushik has become the first Indian to get to the number one rankings in the Kick Boxing.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Faridabad: Riddhima Kaushik, a resident of Faridabad, has recently secured the top spot in the world rankings released by the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO). With this achievement, she has become the first Indian to attain the number one ranking in the world. As a result, Riddhima and her family are receiving many congratulatory messages for her remarkable accomplishment.
Riddhima scripts history
The ETV Bharat team visited Ridhima Kaushik's home. An ETV Bharat correspondent spoke to Ridhima about her achievements. Ridhima said, "I have been practicing kickboxing for the past 9 years. During this time, I have won many medals. I don't even remember how many medals I've won in these 9 years, but approximately 6 of them are international gold medals, and 4 are national gold medals. This also includes several state and district medals. I owe all of this to my coach and my family, because of them, I have reached this point."
Riddhima Kaushik further stated, "I am very happy that I have secured the first position in the 55 and 60 kg categories worldwide. I have been working hard for the past 9 years to achieve this record, and today I have become the first Indian athlete to achieve the number one ranking in the world."
"My future plans include preparing for the World Cup in Italy and the World Championships, also in Italy. My goal is to win a gold medal there. Several members of my family, including my younger sister and aunt, are also kickboxing players."
Academics are also in focus, along with sport
Riddhima added that her studies are also going on, along with playing sports. She is in the ninth standard, balancing both sports and studies.
"Along with sports, my studies are also continuing. I am only 14 years old and a student of the ninth grade. I manage both sports and studies simultaneously, which is why I don't face any difficulties. My coach gives me extra time for practice, and my family also provides complete support, which is why I have reached this level."
Ridhimma inspired her aunt to become Kick Boxing player
Her aunt, Manisha, told that she considerd to go into the sport of Kick Boxing.
"I am very happy that a daughter from my family has brought honor to our name and achieved the first rank in the world rankings. I am also a kickboxing player. Three years ago, when Ridhima was playing in an international match, I saw her competing there. After that, I decided that I would also enter the field of kickboxing. For the past three years, I have also been practicing kickboxing. During this time, I have also played in national and international matches and won medals."
Mother pleads for support from the government
Her mother, Ritu Kaushik, expressed joy in her daughter's achievements. She also added that Riddhiman hasn't received any government support but requested aid from the central government.
"There is an atmosphere of joy in our family because of this achievement. Our daughter, Riddhima, has not only brought glory to our family but has also made the country and state proud by becoming the first player to achieve the number one ranking in the world in kickboxing. It's like a dream come true. Riddhima has been working hard for this for the past nine years. She started practicing kickboxing nine years ago. Her coaches, Santosh Thapa and Divya ma'am, both train my daughter. Whenever my daughter has a tournament, they also give Riddhima extra practice sessions," she told ETV Bharat.
"Regarding support, we haven't received any from the government yet, but I think we will start receiving it soon. Currently, wherever my daughter goes to play, we bear all the expenses ourselves, whether it's a national or international tournament. Therefore, I would like to urge the government to support the athletes so that not only my daughter, but also other girls in the country can play well and bring home gold medals for India," she added.