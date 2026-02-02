ETV Bharat / sports

Rising To Top Rank And Inspiring Aunt To Pursue Sport; Riddhima Kaushik's Inspirational Journey In Kickboxing

Faridabad: Riddhima Kaushik, a resident of Faridabad, has recently secured the top spot in the world rankings released by the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO). With this achievement, she has become the first Indian to attain the number one ranking in the world. As a result, Riddhima and her family are receiving many congratulatory messages for her remarkable accomplishment.

Riddhima scripts history

The ETV Bharat team visited Ridhima Kaushik's home. An ETV Bharat correspondent spoke to Ridhima about her achievements. Ridhima said, "I have been practicing kickboxing for the past 9 years. During this time, I have won many medals. I don't even remember how many medals I've won in these 9 years, but approximately 6 of them are international gold medals, and 4 are national gold medals. This also includes several state and district medals. I owe all of this to my coach and my family, because of them, I have reached this point."

Riddhima Kaushik further stated, "I am very happy that I have secured the first position in the 55 and 60 kg categories worldwide. I have been working hard for the past 9 years to achieve this record, and today I have become the first Indian athlete to achieve the number one ranking in the world."

"My future plans include preparing for the World Cup in Italy and the World Championships, also in Italy. My goal is to win a gold medal there. Several members of my family, including my younger sister and aunt, are also kickboxing players."

Academics are also in focus, along with sport

Riddhima added that her studies are also going on, along with playing sports. She is in the ninth standard, balancing both sports and studies.

"Along with sports, my studies are also continuing. I am only 14 years old and a student of the ninth grade. I manage both sports and studies simultaneously, which is why I don't face any difficulties. My coach gives me extra time for practice, and my family also provides complete support, which is why I have reached this level."