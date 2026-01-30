ETV Bharat / sports

Deactivated, Then Activated: What Happened With Virat Kohli’s Instagram Account?

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is always in the headlines for his performances on the cricket field. However, he was in the spotlight for developments off the field. The star cricketer’s Instagram account disappeared for a few hours from the social media platform, and that started multiple speculations amongst the fans. Notably, he was not the only one whose account was deactivated, but his brother Vikas Kohli’s account also disappeared. Virat’s account was restored eventually, but his brother’s account was deactivated even after a few hours.

Kohli and his brother’s account goes missing

File Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram handle (Kohli Instagram handle screengrab)

Virat’s account went missing on Thursday midnight, along with his brothers’. His account reappeared approximately at 8:30 AM in the morning. As of now, there hasn’t been any clarification from the player himself or his team around the sudden disappearance of the account. Thus, it is not known yet whether it was deliberate or the result of a technical glitch.