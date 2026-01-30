Deactivated, Then Activated: What Happened With Virat Kohli’s Instagram Account?
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s Instagram account got deactivated for a few hours, and that started speculations around his retirement.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is always in the headlines for his performances on the cricket field. However, he was in the spotlight for developments off the field. The star cricketer’s Instagram account disappeared for a few hours from the social media platform, and that started multiple speculations amongst the fans. Notably, he was not the only one whose account was deactivated, but his brother Vikas Kohli’s account also disappeared. Virat’s account was restored eventually, but his brother’s account was deactivated even after a few hours.
Kohli and his brother’s account goes missing
Virat’s account went missing on Thursday midnight, along with his brothers’. His account reappeared approximately at 8:30 AM in the morning. As of now, there hasn’t been any clarification from the player himself or his team around the sudden disappearance of the account. Thus, it is not known yet whether it was deliberate or the result of a technical glitch.
Virat Kohli’s Instagram is back.— Sharadh Shama Sharma ( Professor ) (@PyaraBetaa) January 30, 2026
Some said it's a technical glitch, some said he liked Avneet kaur pic again & anushka had deactivated the account.
What your views on the same ??#ViratKohil #Avneetkaur pic.twitter.com/cuPCGGYcYb
Kohli’s sudden disappearance from social media triggered a lot of reactions from genuine concerns. Also, there were rumours hinting at the possibility of him retiring from the ODIs.
Some fans even commented on his wife Anushka Sharma’s Instagram handle, asking “Bhaabhi, bhaiya ka account kahan gaya?”.
भारत के पूर्व कप्तान और दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाजों में एक विराट कोहली का इंस्टा अकाउंट डिएक्टिवेट हो गया है, इसके पीछे के कारणों का अभितक पता नहीं चल पाया है। pic.twitter.com/0jX4nxcYso— आपन शहर आपन गाँव (@SIWAN__JILA) January 30, 2026
Virat Kohli’s Instagram controversy
Kohli doesn’t post his personal stuff anymore on his social media handles. The veteran batter was at the centre of the controversy last year as he accidentally liked one of influencer Avneet Kaur's posts.
The whole controversy resulted in fans teasing Anushka Sharma for a clarification.
Suddenly, since last night, Virat Kohli’s Instagram— Rina Hazarika (@rinahazarika19) January 30, 2026
account is no longer visible!
Some say he has deactivated it himself,
others claim Meta has suspended the account.
With 274M followers, India’s biggest digital icon
disappearing isn’t just news and... See more#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/SFkoxWxYnv
Kohli stated the whole development, saying the algorithm of the social media handle mistakenly registered his interaction.
“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram.