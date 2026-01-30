ETV Bharat / sports

Deactivated, Then Activated: What Happened With Virat Kohli’s Instagram Account?

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s Instagram account got deactivated for a few hours, and that started speculations around his retirement.

Fans Reaction After Kohli Instagram Account Deactivated
File Photo: Virat Kohli (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 30, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is always in the headlines for his performances on the cricket field. However, he was in the spotlight for developments off the field. The star cricketer’s Instagram account disappeared for a few hours from the social media platform, and that started multiple speculations amongst the fans. Notably, he was not the only one whose account was deactivated, but his brother Vikas Kohli’s account also disappeared. Virat’s account was restored eventually, but his brother’s account was deactivated even after a few hours.

Kohli and his brother’s account goes missing

File Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram handle (Kohli Instagram handle screengrab)

Virat’s account went missing on Thursday midnight, along with his brothers’. His account reappeared approximately at 8:30 AM in the morning. As of now, there hasn’t been any clarification from the player himself or his team around the sudden disappearance of the account. Thus, it is not known yet whether it was deliberate or the result of a technical glitch.

Kohli’s sudden disappearance from social media triggered a lot of reactions from genuine concerns. Also, there were rumours hinting at the possibility of him retiring from the ODIs.

Some fans even commented on his wife Anushka Sharma’s Instagram handle, asking “Bhaabhi, bhaiya ka account kahan gaya?”.

Virat Kohli’s Instagram controversy

Kohli doesn’t post his personal stuff anymore on his social media handles. The veteran batter was at the centre of the controversy last year as he accidentally liked one of influencer Avneet Kaur's posts.

The whole controversy resulted in fans teasing Anushka Sharma for a clarification.

Kohli stated the whole development, saying the algorithm of the social media handle mistakenly registered his interaction.

“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram.

