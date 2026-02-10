ETV Bharat / sports

‘Money Unites Everyone’: Fans React To Pakistan’s U-Turn On Playing India Match In T20 World Cup 2026

File Photo: Pakistan Cricket Team (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 10, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST

Hyderabad: The uncertainty around the scheduling of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan came to an end on Monday as the Pakistan Government announced that the team will play their match against India on February 15 as scheduled.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," the Pakistan government stated in a press release.

Soon after, the ICC also issued a statement in Dubai, saying that it would not be penalising Bangladesh for its refusal to play in India. The country was ultimately replaced by Scotland in the tournament roster.

"It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," stated a press release from the world body.

"It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact," it added. In addition, the ICC also agreed to give the hosting rights of a global event to Bangladesh between 2028 and 2031.

Fans react to the situation

The fans took it to ‘X’ to express themselves on the whole issue, with some claiming that the decision was taken to save the ICC millions of rupees. Some trolled the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) caliming ICC rejected their demands of bilateral series.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, PCB had put the condition that the match against India should be played within the spirit of the game. A bilateral series should be held at a neutral venue against arch-rivals India. Also, the report added that Pakistan asked to increase their revenue share in the India-Pakistan matches. Some of the reports claimed that all these conditions were denied by the ICC.

