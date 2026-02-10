ETV Bharat / sports

‘Money Unites Everyone’: Fans React To Pakistan’s U-Turn On Playing India Match In T20 World Cup 2026

Hyderabad: The uncertainty around the scheduling of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan came to an end on Monday as the Pakistan Government announced that the team will play their match against India on February 15 as scheduled.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," the Pakistan government stated in a press release.

Soon after, the ICC also issued a statement in Dubai, saying that it would not be penalising Bangladesh for its refusal to play in India. The country was ultimately replaced by Scotland in the tournament roster.

"It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," stated a press release from the world body.