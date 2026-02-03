ETV Bharat / sports

ISL 2026: 95% Drop! Fancode Bag Media Rights At A Shocking Value

Hyderabad: Fancode has bagged the media rights for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League, beating the heavyweight competition from the bidders like JioStar. Notably, the broadcast rights are 95 % cheaper than the previous season. This finally puts an end to all the uncertainty around the ISL. Earlier, the scheduling was cleared when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) revealed that the season would start from February 14. Now, the tournament has also got its broadcast partner.

The company owned by Dream-Sports had sent two separate proposals. One for production and another limited to broadcast and streaming. Both the bids were crossing Rs 8.5 Crore mark. After a quality and cost-based evaluation by the Bid Evaluation Committee, the broadcast-only proposal was selected.

Fancode gets media rights; JioStar misses out

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan revealed AIFF’s thinking behind the decision.

“We are pleased to have concluded the ISL media rights process and to partner with FanCode, one of India’s leading sports platforms,” Satyanarayan said.

“FanCode’s focus on accessibility and fan experience aligns with our objective of expanding the league’s footprint and engaging more football fans across the country," he added.