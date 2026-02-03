ISL 2026: 95% Drop! Fancode Bag Media Rights At A Shocking Value
Fancode has acquired the media rights for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League, beating JioStar in the bidding war.
Hyderabad: Fancode has bagged the media rights for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League, beating the heavyweight competition from the bidders like JioStar. Notably, the broadcast rights are 95 % cheaper than the previous season. This finally puts an end to all the uncertainty around the ISL. Earlier, the scheduling was cleared when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) revealed that the season would start from February 14. Now, the tournament has also got its broadcast partner.
The company owned by Dream-Sports had sent two separate proposals. One for production and another limited to broadcast and streaming. Both the bids were crossing Rs 8.5 Crore mark. After a quality and cost-based evaluation by the Bid Evaluation Committee, the broadcast-only proposal was selected.
Check out the link for more details 🔗https://t.co/spo9GQcSnE#IndianFootball ⚽️— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) February 2, 2026
Fancode gets media rights; JioStar misses out
AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan revealed AIFF’s thinking behind the decision.
“We are pleased to have concluded the ISL media rights process and to partner with FanCode, one of India’s leading sports platforms,” Satyanarayan said.
“FanCode’s focus on accessibility and fan experience aligns with our objective of expanding the league’s footprint and engaging more football fans across the country," he added.
Production duties will be handled by the Kolkata-based KPS Studios as they put a bid of Rs 5.2 Crore. The company has experience producing tournaments such as the I-League, the Durand Cup, and the Bengal Super League.
Notably, JioStar missed out on bagging the rights after putting a bid of Rs. 5 crores. Sony Sports and Zee Sports did not submit bids.
Massive value crash
Although the new broadcast deal brings a sigh of relief for the stakeholders and the fans, the numbers have dropped massively.
In the previous season, ISL’s broadcast agreement was of Rs. 275 crore for 163 matches, which put per match value at around Rs. 1.68 crore. This season its a contrasting story as FanCode has won the bid with an amount of Rs 8.62 crore for a shortened 91-match season, which put each game at a value of Rs 9.5 lakh. The deal indicates how the uncertainty around the league and the delay in its scheduling have negatively impacted the value of the product.
ISL to start from February 14
The new season of the ISL will commence on February 14 with 91 matches compressed in the scheduling window. Each team will play 13 games, home and away. The fixture list is yet to be released, but now that all the other things are sorted, the decision around scheduling is expected to be taken soon.