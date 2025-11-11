Family In Celebration Mode After Haryana Shooter Creates History At ISSF World Championships
Bhanwala bagged the silver medal by hitting 28 targets in the final holding, becoming the first Indian individual shooter to bag the medal.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 7:24 PM IST
Karnal: The family of a young shooter from Haryana's Karnal is in celebration mode after the athletre etched his name in history by winning a maiden silver medal in the 25-meter rapid fire pistol event at the ISSF World Championships in Egypt.
Anish Bhanwala bagged the silver by hitting 28 targets in the final holding. The remarkable feat makes him the first Indian individual pistol shooter ever to win a World Championships medal at an Olympic event. Anish's is the country's first medal in this event, sparking a wave of pride and joy not only in Haryana but throughout India.
Overwhelmed by the feat, Anish's grandmother, Sundar Devi Sandhu, said, "As soon as we heard the news, there was an atmosphere of joy in the house. Whenever he goes to play, he takes my blessings and touches my feet first thing upon returning."
Anish's mother, Poonam Bhanwala, said that last time, her son had missed the Olympics by a little bit, “but seeing his hard work this time, I am confident that he will raise the country's flag even higher in the upcoming Asian Games and Olympics." "Anish has previously won medals in the Asian Games, World Cup, and Commonwealth Games," she added.
The star shooter's father Jagpal Bhanwala said that his son also holds the world record in the junior category and has won two gold, two silver, and several bronze medals so far
Anish's success has sparked celebrations in Karnal. Relatives, sports lovers, and well-wishers are visiting his home and distributing sweets.
Born in 2002, Anish began his sporting career with modern pentathlon, which includes shooting, swimming, horseback riding, fencing, and running. He later took up shooting as a career and specialized in the 25-meter rapid fire pistol event. At the age of 15, he became India's youngest gold medalist by winning gold at the Commonwealth Games. He subsequently made the country proud several times at the ISSF World Cup, World Championships, Asian Games, and National Championships.
