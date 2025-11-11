ETV Bharat / sports

Family In Celebration Mode After Haryana Shooter Creates History At ISSF World Championships

Karnal: The family of a young shooter from Haryana's Karnal is in celebration mode after the athletre etched his name in history by winning a maiden silver medal in the 25-meter rapid fire pistol event at the ISSF World Championships in Egypt.

Anish Bhanwala bagged the silver by hitting 28 targets in the final holding. The remarkable feat makes him the first Indian individual pistol shooter ever to win a World Championships medal at an Olympic event. Anish's is the country's first medal in this event, sparking a wave of pride and joy not only in Haryana but throughout India.

Overwhelmed by the feat, Anish's grandmother, Sundar Devi Sandhu, said, "As soon as we heard the news, there was an atmosphere of joy in the house. Whenever he goes to play, he takes my blessings and touches my feet first thing upon returning."