SA20 2026: Faf Du Plessis Surpasses Shoaib Malik To Etch His Name In Record Books
South Africa batter Faf du Plessis has overtaken Shoaib Malik in an elite list scoring 12000 T20 runs.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa veteran Faf du Plessis was in fine form while playing for the Joburg Super Kings against MI Cape Town in the SA20 game in Cape Town. He played a blistering knock of 44 runs from 21 deliveries. The innings helped the right-handed batter go past 12000 runs in T20 cricket. He became the 10th player across the globe to score 12000 or more runs in the shortest format.
In a remarkable T20 career, the South Africa opener has amassed eight centuries and 82 fifties from 406 innings. He reached the milestone of 12000 T20 runs after crossing the age of 40, which has been achieved by only a few.
Faf du Plessis inks his name in record books
The 41-year-old became the oldest cricketer to reach the landmark of 12000 T20 runs. He piped Shoaib Malik of Pakistan to achieve the feat at the age of 41 years and 178 days. Malik had reached the milestone of 40 years and 315 days. Chris Gayle had achieved the same at the age of 39 years and 31 days. Considering the kind of fitness the South African batter possesses, he might add some more runs before bidding adieu to T20 cricket.
Du Plessis has played 38 matches in SA20, scoring 990 runs with an average of 31.93 and a strike rate of 143.27. He has smashed one century and seven half-centuries. He has played four seasons for the Johannesburg Super Kings so far.
Faf du Plessis IPL career
The South African batter played for four franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the world’s top T20 league, he amassed 4773 runs from 147 innings with an average of 35.09 and a strike rate of 135.78. Also, he has scored 39 fifties in the tournament.
FASTEST 12000 RUNS COMPLETED IN T20i CRICKET:— MANU. (@IMManu_18) January 6, 2026
Chris Gayle - 323 innings.
Virat Kohli - 360 innings
David Warner - 368 innings.
Jos Buttler - 405 innings.
Faf Du Plessis* - 406 innings. pic.twitter.com/gfuTPW6xF2
He spent a major part of his IPL career in CSK, giving some solid starts at the top while opening the innings.
However, he decided not to register his name in the mini auction for the upcoming season, announcing it on his social media handle.
"After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back," du Plessis wrote in a statement on his social media handles.