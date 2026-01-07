ETV Bharat / sports

SA20 2026: Faf Du Plessis Surpasses Shoaib Malik To Etch His Name In Record Books

Hyderabad: South Africa veteran Faf du Plessis was in fine form while playing for the Joburg Super Kings against MI Cape Town in the SA20 game in Cape Town. He played a blistering knock of 44 runs from 21 deliveries. The innings helped the right-handed batter go past 12000 runs in T20 cricket. He became the 10th player across the globe to score 12000 or more runs in the shortest format.

In a remarkable T20 career, the South Africa opener has amassed eight centuries and 82 fifties from 406 innings. He reached the milestone of 12000 T20 runs after crossing the age of 40, which has been achieved by only a few.

Faf du Plessis inks his name in record books

The 41-year-old became the oldest cricketer to reach the landmark of 12000 T20 runs. He piped Shoaib Malik of Pakistan to achieve the feat at the age of 41 years and 178 days. Malik had reached the milestone of 40 years and 315 days. Chris Gayle had achieved the same at the age of 39 years and 31 days. Considering the kind of fitness the South African batter possesses, he might add some more runs before bidding adieu to T20 cricket.