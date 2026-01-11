ETV Bharat / sports

FA Cup: Macclesfield Knock Out Defending Champions Crystal Palace In Shocking Result

Hyderabad: The FA Cup witnessed two contrasting results on Sunday, as Manchester City thrashed Exeter, while the sixth-tier team Macclesfield eliminated defending champions Crystal Palace. In what turned out to be the biggest upset in the tournament's history, Macclesfield secured a 2-1 victory against a team that sits five divisions above them in the English football league.

Right from the start, the Macclesfield matched the Palace’s intensity, hinting at an upset in the early stages. The support from the home crowd started to grow louder as the match approached halftime, as the team was dishing out an impressive display. The team repaid the faith of the fans in the 43rd minute by opening their tally as captain Paul Dawson put the ball into the back of the net with a header on a cross provided by Luke Duffy to register his name on the scoresheet.

Macclesfield’s momentum got a boost after the intervals as they struck once again in the 60th minute, as Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, who arrived from the Manchester City youth academy, seized on a loose ball to convert the opportunity into a goal. Showing composure, he put the ball into the net past the opposition goalkeeper, Walter Bentez.