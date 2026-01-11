FA Cup: Macclesfield Knock Out Defending Champions Crystal Palace In Shocking Result
Macclesfield, a team from the sixth tier of English football, eliminated Crystal Palace in the biggest upset of the tournament's history.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: The FA Cup witnessed two contrasting results on Sunday, as Manchester City thrashed Exeter, while the sixth-tier team Macclesfield eliminated defending champions Crystal Palace. In what turned out to be the biggest upset in the tournament's history, Macclesfield secured a 2-1 victory against a team that sits five divisions above them in the English football league.
Right from the start, the Macclesfield matched the Palace’s intensity, hinting at an upset in the early stages. The support from the home crowd started to grow louder as the match approached halftime, as the team was dishing out an impressive display. The team repaid the faith of the fans in the 43rd minute by opening their tally as captain Paul Dawson put the ball into the back of the net with a header on a cross provided by Luke Duffy to register his name on the scoresheet.
NON-LEAGUE MACCLESFIELD HAVE KNOCKED OUT THE REIGNING FA CUP CHAMPIONS CRYSTAL PALACE 😱— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 10, 2026
THE MAGIC OF THE CUP 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ItyLhjAaNz
Macclesfield’s momentum got a boost after the intervals as they struck once again in the 60th minute, as Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, who arrived from the Manchester City youth academy, seized on a loose ball to convert the opportunity into a goal. Showing composure, he put the ball into the net past the opposition goalkeeper, Walter Bentez.
Defending Champions failed to assert their dominance and were eventually outplayed. They scored a goal in the second half thanks to Yeremy Pino’s curling free kick, but were unable to produce the equaliser. At the final whistle, the home fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate the biggest upset in the history of the FA Cup.
Scenes in the dressing room 🍾— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 10, 2026
Macclesfield FC players and staff sing Adele’s Someone Like You after their FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace 🎶 pic.twitter.com/by44M82ZFx
The tournament has witnessed some upsets in the past as well, such as Hereford’s triumph over Newcastle in 1972 and Palace’s own underdog win against Liverpool in 1990.
Manchester City Beat Exeter City By 10-1
City defeated Exeter by 10-1 in the third round clash at the Etihad Stadium. A total of seven different players registered their names on the scoresheet. George Birch scored the solitary goal for Exeter City.