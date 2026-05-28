ETV Bharat / sports

Explained: How Much Does A FIFA World Cup Hosting Country Has To Spend For Successfully Conducting The Tournament?

FIFA World Cup Trophy ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Hosting a Football World Cup is one of the challenging tasks for a host country, as they not only have financial challenges, but they have to conduct the management successfully. Most of the cost goes to upgrading the existing infrastructure according to international standards, as they have to welcome the players coming from different parts of the globe. So, the spending of the host nation depends on the construction of the stadium and the status of the other infrastructures, like airports, in the country. Apart from the host country, FIFA also played a part with their financial assistance in hosting the event. The 2026 edition is set to be scheduled on June 11, with Mexico and South Korea to lock horns in the opening fixture. The cost of hosting the World Cup in recent years YEAR HOST COUNTRY COST OF HOSTING GAMES (Billion Dollars) $ 1994 USA 0.5 ($500 million ) 1998 FRANCE 2.3 2002 JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA 7 2006 GERMANY 4.3 2010 SOUTH AFRICA 3.6 2014 BRAZIL 15 2018 RUSSIA 11.6 2022 QATAR 220 FIFA’s operational costs FIFA spends around $1 to $2 billion in successful hosting of the event. The amount covers organisational logistics, broadcasting, security, and the prize money pool. So, FIFA gives a small contribution in the hosting of the tournament, but the host country still have to bear the majority of the costs. The cost of hosting the FIFA World Cup is expected to increase. Infrastructure cost for the host country