Explained: How Much Does A FIFA World Cup Hosting Country Has To Spend For Successfully Conducting The Tournament?
The cost of conducting a FIFA World Cup varies from hundreds of millions to hundreds of billions of dollars.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hosting a Football World Cup is one of the challenging tasks for a host country, as they not only have financial challenges, but they have to conduct the management successfully. Most of the cost goes to upgrading the existing infrastructure according to international standards, as they have to welcome the players coming from different parts of the globe. So, the spending of the host nation depends on the construction of the stadium and the status of the other infrastructures, like airports, in the country.
Apart from the host country, FIFA also played a part with their financial assistance in hosting the event. The 2026 edition is set to be scheduled on June 11, with Mexico and South Korea to lock horns in the opening fixture.
The cost of hosting the World Cup in recent years
|YEAR
|HOST COUNTRY
COST OF HOSTING GAMES
(Billion Dollars) $
|1994
|USA
|0.5 ($500 million )
|1998
|FRANCE
|2.3
|2002
|JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA
|7
|2006
|GERMANY
|4.3
|2010
|SOUTH AFRICA
|3.6
|2014
|BRAZIL
|15
|2018
|RUSSIA
|11.6
|2022
|QATAR
|220
FIFA’s operational costs
FIFA spends around $1 to $2 billion in successful hosting of the event. The amount covers organisational logistics, broadcasting, security, and the prize money pool. So, FIFA gives a small contribution in the hosting of the tournament, but the host country still have to bear the majority of the costs.
Co-hosting the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Canada will cost slightly over $1 billion, according to the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO). Canada will host 13 of the 104 soccer games played across North America, Mexico, and Canada between June 11 and July 19. Six will be played… pic.twitter.com/1RPCjsdiLj— The Epoch Times UK (@ukepochtimes) May 21, 2026
The cost of hosting the FIFA World Cup is expected to increase.
Infrastructure cost for the host country
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar had an investment from the host country at an all-time high amount of roughly $220 billion. The cost of the construction of the stadium was only around $6.5 – $10 billion, the majority of the money went into the national modernisation, which included new airports, an entire metro system and the creation of Lusail City.
In the 2014 and 2018 editions, Brazil and Russia spent approximately $11.6 billion and $14.2 billion, respectively.
This time around, the host nations have mostly focused heavily on localised security, renovations, and logistical overhauls in the 16 cities. Reportedly, expenditure of around $13.9 billion is estimated for hosting the event.
Revenue estimates for the FIFA World Cup
The most recent financial report from FIFA states that the world governing body will make $13 billion from the four-cycle from the previous World Cup to this World Cup. Also, Centre For Economics and Business Research has estimated that the tournament might generate around $14.1 billion. This includes ticket spendings, transport, tickets, accommodation, food and drink, merchandise, and other associated purchases.
Who pays for what in the World Cup costing?
Federal, state, and local governments spend the vast majority of their expenditure on capital expenditure for stadiums, security, public transit, and civic infrastructure. FIFA takes care of operational delivery, event staging, television broadcasting, and tournament prize pots using the same money they have generated from corporate sponsorships and broadcasting rights of the marquee tournament in each country.
How World Cup will boost local economies?
$56 million are expected to flow into the US, and this expenditure is expected to benefit many cities. East Rutherford, New Jersey will be the biggest beneficiary. The city hosts a high number of matches, and it will make New York a prime destination for visitors. Inglewood, California, will be another attractive destination with $59 million expected in spending.
Also, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will contribute up to $3.8 billion in "positive economic output" for Canada as a host nation, according to a FIFA economic impact assessment. That amount is split between Canadian gross domestic product, labour income and government revenue with GDP ($2 billion) and labour income ($1.3 billion) getting the biggest chunk.
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