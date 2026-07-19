Explainer: What Is The Wimbledon Royal Box And How Are Famous Faces Invited To It?
Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar were recently spotted in the iconic Wimbledon Royal Box in the final of the 2026 edition.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Wimbledon, which is one of the Grand Slams in Tennis, is a premier competition in the sport, and so, it becomes significant for players to perform and make an impression in front of the world. But, the attention of the tennis geeks around the world is not only on the action on the court, but it is also on a special seating area - The Wimbledon Royal Box.
Between rallies, the television cameras often pan to the seating area where famous celebrities are often spotted. The recent case was when Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill appeared in the Royal Box and made headlines immediately, as it was the latter's first appearance in the Royal Box for the former.
What is the Wimbledon Royal Box and why is it so exclusive?
The Wimbledon Royal Box is a premium seating area consisting of 74 seats. It presents the spectator with one of the best views at the Centre Court. It includes chairs of dark green wicker. The invite-only seating area offers much beyond watching tennis. The guests in the seating area are welcomed into the clubhouse, where they receive lunch followed by afternoon tea and drinks after the day's matches.
The seating area was established in 1922, and it often serves scenes of famous celebrities watching some of the best matches in Wimbledon.
Invitation to the Royal Box
With people spotting famous celebrities watching the matches from the premium seating, they often wonder how these people get invites, and this is where things get interesting.
According to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), invitations go to members of British and overseas royal families, heads of government, current and former tennis players, commercial partners, representatives from the British armed forces, prominent media organisations, and supporters of British tennis.
Many have graced the prestigious Royal Box at Wimbledon but none could match their aura🗿🔥— Gillfied⁷ (@Gill_Iss) July 10, 2026
Rohit Gurunath Sharma~Shubman Gill !! pic.twitter.com/BpEgqBXnjK
However, there are no public criteria for the invitations. According to a report by The Athletic, whoever chairs the AELTC at a given point in time decides the invitations.
Absence of clear criteria has caused tension in the past. In 1999, the Duchess of Kent brought the son of a recently deceased friend into the seating area, but the
Then-chairman John Curry refused because the boy was not royal.
Can a Royal Box ticket be bought by anyone?
Unfortunately, there is no ticketing system for the Royal Box, and it is an invite-only area. So, these seats are not available through hospitality packages, premium ticket tiers or any public channel.
In 2015, famous F1 driver Lewis Hamilton realised the hard way that fame or money does not guarantee a seat in the Royal Box as he was turned away from the premium seating, missing the men's singles final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
A decade-old tradition banned from the Royal Box
Earlier, there was a tradition at the All England Club where the players used to bow in the direction of the Royal Box as there were Royal members present there. The ritual reflected Wimbledon's relation with the British Monarchy, and players used to follow the practice till 2003.
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, who served as the tournament's royal patron, ended the practice with a feeling that the practice no longer reflected the British tradition.
Chairman of the All England Club Tim Phillips explained the reason behind the decision at the time.
"The Duke of Kent feels that during his lifetime the tradition of bowing and curtseying is pretty much on the way out," Phillips said. "To do it very publicly on the centre court at Wimbledon doesn't seem right, therefore."
What is the dress code for the Royal Box?
Wimbledon maintains one of the strictest dress codes in the sport, and the Royal Box is no exception to the strict rules imposed by the tournament organisers. Men must wear a jacket and tie, while women are required to wear elegant daytime attire. Also, the outfits worn by women must sit below the knee. Also, the hats are generally prohibited to avoid obstructing the view of the spectators behind you.
For Men: A lounge suit or tailored blazer, paired with a collared shirt, necktie, and formal shoes. Also, Casual wear, open collars, and casual footwear are strictly prohibited from being worn in the Royal Box.
Why is a Royal Box invitation considered so significant milestone?
The Royal has become as important as the Centre Court itself. The facilities it provides, with television cameras panning onto the special celebrities seated in the box during breaks, boost the significance of the premium seating area. The invitation has become one of the significant achievements in the sporting world.
With a limited tally of 74 seats, getting into the Royal Box has become a significant achievement.
Notable celebrities to get a Royal Box invitation
Sachin Tendulkar has been a frequent visitor to the Royal Box, and he was seen during the semis of the tournament recently. Shubman Gill made his first appearance at the Royal Box, while Roger Federer has also visited the seating area frequently.