ETV Bharat / sports

Explainer: What Is The Wimbledon Royal Box And How Are Famous Faces Invited To It?

Hyderabad: Wimbledon, which is one of the Grand Slams in Tennis, is a premier competition in the sport, and so, it becomes significant for players to perform and make an impression in front of the world. But, the attention of the tennis geeks around the world is not only on the action on the court, but it is also on a special seating area - The Wimbledon Royal Box.

Between rallies, the television cameras often pan to the seating area where famous celebrities are often spotted. The recent case was when Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill appeared in the Royal Box and made headlines immediately, as it was the latter's first appearance in the Royal Box for the former.

What is the Wimbledon Royal Box and why is it so exclusive?

The Wimbledon Royal Box is a premium seating area consisting of 74 seats. It presents the spectator with one of the best views at the Centre Court. It includes chairs of dark green wicker. The invite-only seating area offers much beyond watching tennis. The guests in the seating area are welcomed into the clubhouse, where they receive lunch followed by afternoon tea and drinks after the day's matches.

Roger Federer at Royal Box (AFP)

The seating area was established in 1922, and it often serves scenes of famous celebrities watching some of the best matches in Wimbledon.

Invitation to the Royal Box

With people spotting famous celebrities watching the matches from the premium seating, they often wonder how these people get invites, and this is where things get interesting.

According to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), invitations go to members of British and overseas royal families, heads of government, current and former tennis players, commercial partners, representatives from the British armed forces, prominent media organisations, and supporters of British tennis.

However, there are no public criteria for the invitations. According to a report by The Athletic, whoever chairs the AELTC at a given point in time decides the invitations.

Absence of clear criteria has caused tension in the past. In 1999, the Duchess of Kent brought the son of a recently deceased friend into the seating area, but the

Then-chairman John Curry refused because the boy was not royal.

Can a Royal Box ticket be bought by anyone?