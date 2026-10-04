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How Sports Played In Asian Games Are Selected? Mandatory Sports, Program Structure And All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: A few years after the start of the Far Eastern Championship Games and the West Asian Games, the concept of the Asian Games was implemented and in 1951, the inaugural edition of the games was played. It was earlier governed by the Asian Games Federation and the managemenṭ was then moved to the Olympic Council of Asia.

In the recently concluded 2026 edition, 43 sports were played and a total of 10,787 athletes from 46 nations competed in them. India’s medal tally dropped ṭhis time around but they still finished in the top 5 in the standings.

However, many viewers might have questions about the selection of the games for the continental event. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) plays an important role in the selection of the sports played in the Asian Games. Following are the factors behind the selection and the process behind the approval of the sports in a particular edition.

Asian Games programme structure

Athletics and Aquatics (Swimming) are the mandatory core sports to be included in every edition of the Asian Games according to the guidelines by the OCA. The official programme of the games is structured around the core Olympic Sports.

Mandatory core sports - Athletics and Aquatics (Swimming).

Other sports- Sports approved by the International Olympic Committee can be included .

Regional Sports - Sports showing local tradition. The traditional or regional sports. In the 2026 edition, the traditional sports were Kabaddi, Sepaktakraw, Wushu, Ju-Jitsu and Karate.

Sports by Host country - The Host country can propose some sports to be added to the Olympics.

Process behind the selection of sports