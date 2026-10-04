How Sports Played In Asian Games Are Selected? Mandatory Sports, Program Structure And All You Need To Know
A total of 43 sports were part of the Asian Games 2026 held in Japan.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 9:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: A few years after the start of the Far Eastern Championship Games and the West Asian Games, the concept of the Asian Games was implemented and in 1951, the inaugural edition of the games was played. It was earlier governed by the Asian Games Federation and the managemenṭ was then moved to the Olympic Council of Asia.
In the recently concluded 2026 edition, 43 sports were played and a total of 10,787 athletes from 46 nations competed in them. India’s medal tally dropped ṭhis time around but they still finished in the top 5 in the standings.
However, many viewers might have questions about the selection of the games for the continental event. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) plays an important role in the selection of the sports played in the Asian Games. Following are the factors behind the selection and the process behind the approval of the sports in a particular edition.
Asian Games programme structure
Athletics and Aquatics (Swimming) are the mandatory core sports to be included in every edition of the Asian Games according to the guidelines by the OCA. The official programme of the games is structured around the core Olympic Sports.
Mandatory core sports - Athletics and Aquatics (Swimming).
Other sports- Sports approved by the International Olympic Committee can be included .
Regional Sports - Sports showing local tradition. The traditional or regional sports. In the 2026 edition, the traditional sports were Kabaddi, Sepaktakraw, Wushu, Ju-Jitsu and Karate.
Sports by Host country - The Host country can propose some sports to be added to the Olympics.
Process behind the selection of sports
Finalizing the Olympic structure: The core sports for the games are decided. A baseline number of mandatory sports plus athletics and swimming comprise the structure of the Games. In the 2026 edition, a total of 43 sports were played.
Addition of regional sports: The host nation can also propose some sports to be a part of the continental event. In agreement with the OCA, they can propose additional regional or culturally significant sports in that particular country. Notably, for the inclusion of that particular sport in the Asian Games, at least four National Olympic Committees must engage in the participation.
Evaluation of sustainability and the costing for the event: The OCA reviews the proposed disciplines and balances the continental diversity considering the factors like economic and infrastructural burden.
Also, the international sports federations must demonstrate the organizational and financial backing to conduct the sports.
Approval of OCA: The OCA Executive Board officially votes and finalises the list of the sports which are going to be played in the upcoming edition.
Features of Asian Games 2026 Sports programme
A total of five sports made their debut at the Asian Games in Japan this time.
Freestyle BMX, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Padel, Surfing, Teqball and Virtual Taekwondo.
The schedule features 469 events—a slight reduction of 12 events compared to the previous Hangzhou edition
Seven specific disciplines offered direct qualification quotas for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.