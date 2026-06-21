Explainer: How Does FIFA Choose World Cup Host?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, with a total of 36 matches being played so far.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hosting of the FIFA World Cup is a matter of prestige for any country. The football’s biggest event is held every four years, and so the hosts of the World Cup earn a high reputation. Hosting such an event comes with great responsibility, and the question of holding the tournament is question that is much debated. The ongoing edition of the World Cup is the 23rd edition of the tournament.
The FIFA World Cup host is selected through an official bidding process that eventually goes to a vote by the FIFA Congress Committee. Interested nations submit detailed proposals that are rigorously evaluated before a final selection is made by FIFA.
So, the discussion is usually around the hosting rights of the marquee tournament, and we will look at the process through which a nation can host the competition.
A) Invitation for bids
The process usually begins several years prior to the tournament. FIFA formally invites its 211 member associations to submit their bids. For the 2026 World Cup, there were only two bids from Morocco and a joint bid from Canada, Mexico and the United States.
For the ongoing edition, the bidding process was in four phases.
May 2016 – May 2017: a new strategy and consultation phase
June 2017 – December 2018: enhanced phases for bid preparation
January 2019 – February 2020: bid evaluation
May 2020: final decision
B) Proposal evaluation
In this step, candidate nations or co-hosting consortiums must submit bid documentation to get the hosting rights. FIFA’s administration and bid evaluation task force evaluate the bids for hosting the tournament against stringent technical and operational requirements.
The Bid Evaluation Task Force for World Cup 2026 hosting comprised the following members
Tomaž Vesel: chairman of the Audit & Compliance Committee
Mukul Mudgal: chairman of the Governance Committee
Ilco Gjorgioski: member of the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions
Zvonimir Boban: FIFA Deputy General Secretary (Football)
Marco Villiger: FIFA Deputy General Secretary (Administration)
- This task force evaluates the proposals based on the following criteria
Infrastructure & Facilities: An assessment of stadium capacities is done by the Task Evaluation Force. They also go through the training sites, team base camps, and referee facilities.
Transport and logistics: They do a detailed review of host cities' public transport systems, airport capacities, and highway networks to ensure that thousands of international fans coming to the host country will get a smooth travel experience.
Accommodation: Also, the evaluation of available hotel room inventory across different tiers to host teams and officials.
Following are some of the criterias on which FIFA decides the hosting rights
- For stadium Infrastructure
Minimum Capacity: 40,000 seats for group/knockout matches.
Quarters/Semis: Minimum 60,000 seats.
Opening/Final: Minimum 80,000 seats.
C) Shortlisting by the FIFA Council
After the evaluation phase, the FIFA Council goes through the technical reports found by the Bid Evaluation Task Force. The candidates are then shortlisted, and the qualifying bids are officially forwarded to the final stage.
In the case of the 2026 World Cup, a total of two bids were sent by the FIFA Council. One was from Morocco, while the other was a joint bid from Canada, the United States and Mexico. In the bid evaluation report, Morocco's bid tagged to be high risk, while the United joint bid was rated as low risk by FIFA.
D) Final vote by FIFA Congress
The ultimate decision belongs to FIFA Congress, where every national member association gets exactly one vote. The congress votes on the shortlisted bids using an exhaustive ballot system. If a bid secures an absolute majority (50% + 1), they get rights to host the competition. If no bid gets a majority in the first round, the second round of voting takes place.
In the 2026 World Cup host election results, the United bid got 134 votes while the Morocco bid received 65 votes.
E) Official announcement
The final step in the whole process is after the voting concludes. FIFA makes an official announcement of who is going to host the tournament. The hosts for the 2026 World Cup (Canada, Mexico, and the United States) were declared on June 13, 2018,