ETV Bharat / sports

Explainer: How Does FIFA Choose World Cup Host?

Hyderabad: Hosting of the FIFA World Cup is a matter of prestige for any country. The football’s biggest event is held every four years, and so the hosts of the World Cup earn a high reputation. Hosting such an event comes with great responsibility, and the question of holding the tournament is question that is much debated. The ongoing edition of the World Cup is the 23rd edition of the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup host is selected through an official bidding process that eventually goes to a vote by the FIFA Congress Committee. Interested nations submit detailed proposals that are rigorously evaluated before a final selection is made by FIFA.

So, the discussion is usually around the hosting rights of the marquee tournament, and we will look at the process through which a nation can host the competition.

A) Invitation for bids

The process usually begins several years prior to the tournament. FIFA formally invites its 211 member associations to submit their bids. For the 2026 World Cup, there were only two bids from Morocco and a joint bid from Canada, Mexico and the United States.

For the ongoing edition, the bidding process was in four phases.

May 2016 – May 2017: a new strategy and consultation phase

June 2017 – December 2018: enhanced phases for bid preparation

January 2019 – February 2020: bid evaluation

May 2020: final decision

B) Proposal evaluation

In this step, candidate nations or co-hosting consortiums must submit bid documentation to get the hosting rights. FIFA’s administration and bid evaluation task force evaluate the bids for hosting the tournament against stringent technical and operational requirements.

The Bid Evaluation Task Force for World Cup 2026 hosting comprised the following members

Tomaž Vesel: chairman of the Audit & Compliance Committee

Mukul Mudgal: chairman of the Governance Committee

Ilco Gjorgioski: member of the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions

Zvonimir Boban: FIFA Deputy General Secretary (Football)