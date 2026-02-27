ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026 Scenario: How Can India Qualify and Advance Into Semis After Beating Zimbabwe?

Hyderabad: India scored an emphatic win over Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, beating the opposition by 72 runs. India posted a total of 256/4 thanks to fifties from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya. The Men in Blue then restricted the opposition to 184/6 with Brian Benette being the highest run-getter for the African side. The victory over Zimbabwe has kept India’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-final of the tournament alive.

How can India advance into the semis?

The equation to qualify for the semifinal is simple for India: beat West Indies in the final Super 8 clash and cruise into the next stage. The fixture between India and the West Indies is scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1.

If India lose against the Caribbean side, they will finish third in Group 1 and will fail to secure a berth in the semifinal. If the rain washes out the match, West Indies will advance in the competition thanks to their better net run rate. India’s net run rate after victory over Zimbabwe is -0.100, while the net run rate of the West Indies is +1.791.