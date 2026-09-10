Explainer: What Is The Selection Criteria And Process To Get In Duleep Trophy Squad?
Duleep Trophy 2026 is currently going on, and we will know about the pathway to get into the team in the tournament.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian domestic cricket paves the way for budding cricketers to join the Indian national team. Although Indian selection has seen more priority given to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent times, the performance of the players in domestic tournaments cannot be undervalued.
Competitions like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy can also help players catch the eye of the national selectors. However, there is another interzonal tournament - Duleep Trophy, which brings quality players from all states to rub shoulders with each other in the dressing room.
The first-class competition tests the perseverance, patience and grit of the players. Sometimes, a selector might be watching a player from the stands when he is giving a commendable performance on the field. Thus, it becomes interesting to know about the selection process and criteria for the tournament, the structure of the squads, which states are included in which zone, etc.
What is the criteria to get picked in the Duleep Trophy squad?
The selectors look at multiple factors, but a consistent domestic performance is the key factor. Domestic performances alongside India A tours, overseas assignments, fitness reports, workload management, and technical assessments are the criteria on which a player’s performance is gauged to get picked in the Duleep Trophy squad.
IPL has also become a scouting platform. For example, consider Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who got fame from his performance in India’s premier T20 league. The left-handed batter has been appointed as the vice-captain of the East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026.
Who selects the Duleep Trophy squad?
Squads are picked up by the zonal selection committees, which include representatives from state associations in respective zones like North, South, East, West, Central, and North East. Earlier, the BCCI had also tried a format where teams like India Red and India Green used to participate, and the national selectors used to choose the team.
How are zonal selection committees formed?
Zonal selection committees are formed by representatives from the respective cricket associations within each zone. One member from each state cricket association within a specific geographical zone forms the zonal selection committee. Each zone is headed by the national selector belonging to that specific region. One senior member or state associate president chairs the meetings of the zonal selection committee and plays a key role
Does the tournament act as a stepping stone?
The tournament was considered to be acting as a bridge between domestic cricket and selection in the Indian national team. However, that thing has changed now, with the IPL being the top priority of the national selectors.
Out of the 75 players picked initially, only six have represented the Indian national team in Test cricket.
How much do the Duleep Trophy players get paid?
Players in the Duleep Trophy earn a daily match fee ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 per match day. Players with 1 or more Ranji Trophy matches earn Rs 60,000 per match day. Players with 21-40 appearances earn Rs 50,000 per match day. Also, players with 20 or fewer appearances earn Rs 40,000 per match day.
Zonewise breakup (States included in each zone)
North Zone: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, and Services.
South Zone: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Hyderabad, and Puducherry (Pondicherry).
East Zone: Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and other eastern/northeastern cricket associations
West Zone: Mumbai, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Baroda.
Central Zone: Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Railways.
North East Zone: Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim.