ETV Bharat / sports

Explainer: What Is The Selection Criteria And Process To Get In Duleep Trophy Squad?

Central Zone players pose with the winners' trophy during the presentation ceremony after their team's win in the Duleep Trophy 2025 ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Indian domestic cricket paves the way for budding cricketers to join the Indian national team. Although Indian selection has seen more priority given to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent times, the performance of the players in domestic tournaments cannot be undervalued.

Competitions like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy can also help players catch the eye of the national selectors. However, there is another interzonal tournament - Duleep Trophy, which brings quality players from all states to rub shoulders with each other in the dressing room.

The first-class competition tests the perseverance, patience and grit of the players. Sometimes, a selector might be watching a player from the stands when he is giving a commendable performance on the field. Thus, it becomes interesting to know about the selection process and criteria for the tournament, the structure of the squads, which states are included in which zone, etc.

What is the criteria to get picked in the Duleep Trophy squad?

The selectors look at multiple factors, but a consistent domestic performance is the key factor. Domestic performances alongside India A tours, overseas assignments, fitness reports, workload management, and technical assessments are the criteria on which a player’s performance is gauged to get picked in the Duleep Trophy squad.

IPL has also become a scouting platform. For example, consider Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who got fame from his performance in India’s premier T20 league. The left-handed batter has been appointed as the vice-captain of the East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026.

Who selects the Duleep Trophy squad?

Squads are picked up by the zonal selection committees, which include representatives from state associations in respective zones like North, South, East, West, Central, and North East. Earlier, the BCCI had also tried a format where teams like India Red and India Green used to participate, and the national selectors used to choose the team.

How are zonal selection committees formed?

Zonal selection committees are formed by representatives from the respective cricket associations within each zone. One member from each state cricket association within a specific geographical zone forms the zonal selection committee. Each zone is headed by the national selector belonging to that specific region. One senior member or state associate president chairs the meetings of the zonal selection committee and plays a key role

Does the tournament act as a stepping stone?