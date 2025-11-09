Exclusive: My Goal Is To Remain Injury-Free And Qualify For LA 2028 Olympics, Says Aakarshi Kashyap
One of India’s rising stars in badminton, Aakarshi Kashyap, revealed her goals for the 2028 Olympics.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The horizon of Indian badminton is expanding, and there are many players arriving on the scene after the likes of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. One amongst them is Aakarshi Kashyap, and she is gearing up for the Los Angeles Olympics, which are to be held in 2028.
She has won the U-15 All India Ranking Tournament. She has been a time Under-17 and Under-19 national champion. She has represented India in the South Asian Games, where the Indian women's team won gold. She is a silver medalist in the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in the mixed team event.
The next big target for Aakarshi is the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, where she will be aiming to qualify through the rankings. She said that she will be aiming to remain injury-free till the next Olympics and place herself in the top 16 in the women’s singles rankings to qualify for the Olympics.
“I am motivated a lot for LA 2028. My first aim is to be injury-free for the tournament so that I can maintain longevity. Because the sport demands so much physical strength, there is a risk of injury. Secondly, I aim to qualify for the Olympics by placing myself in the top 16 in the rankings. Also, considering my form in the recent tournaments, I believe that I will qualify for the Olympics and will win a medal for the nation,” she said while speaking to ETV Bharat.
Winning a silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 in the mixed team event was her biggest achievement of her career so far. Reflecting upon her podium finish, Aakarshi revealed that while the lockdown turned out to be damaging for some, it turned out to be beneficial for her.
“It was a crucial year. I was going through a good form in 2020, but due to lockdown (COVID) our international tournaments were not held and we stayed indoors. As we live in a small city, it has benefited us. The COVID cases were less in our city as compared with big cities, and also my college provided me badminton hall for practice despite the lockdown. So it didn't stop my practice, and it turned out to be a positive for me that I was completely fit and was working hard,” she added.
Hailing from Bhillai city in Durg district, she started playing badminton at an early age of 8. Aakarshi also mentioned that even if there is a lack of facilities, discipline and hard work matter most.
The Indian shuttler also said to the youth that they should try consistently in life to get results.
“Consistency is the key. If you want to achieve something, you have to be consistent and you have to keep trying,” she concluded