ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: My Goal Is To Remain Injury-Free And Qualify For LA 2028 Olympics, Says Aakarshi Kashyap

Hyderabad: The horizon of Indian badminton is expanding, and there are many players arriving on the scene after the likes of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. One amongst them is Aakarshi Kashyap, and she is gearing up for the Los Angeles Olympics, which are to be held in 2028.

She has won the U-15 All India Ranking Tournament. She has been a time Under-17 and Under-19 national champion. She has represented India in the South Asian Games, where the Indian women's team won gold. She is a silver medalist in the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in the mixed team event.

The next big target for Aakarshi is the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, where she will be aiming to qualify through the rankings. She said that she will be aiming to remain injury-free till the next Olympics and place herself in the top 16 in the women’s singles rankings to qualify for the Olympics.

File Photo: Aakarshi Kashyap (ETV Bharat)

“I am motivated a lot for LA 2028. My first aim is to be injury-free for the tournament so that I can maintain longevity. Because the sport demands so much physical strength, there is a risk of injury. Secondly, I aim to qualify for the Olympics by placing myself in the top 16 in the rankings. Also, considering my form in the recent tournaments, I believe that I will qualify for the Olympics and will win a medal for the nation,” she said while speaking to ETV Bharat.