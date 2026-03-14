Uttarakhand Runners Clinch Gold In Delhi Ultra Marathon, Set Sights On World Championship In Spain
Two Uttarakhand runners Meenakshi Negi and Digambar Singh won the women’s and men's titles in the Delhi 100-km Ultra Marathon through disciplined training and determination.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Pauri Garhwal: Two athletes from Uttarakhand have made the entire country, and especially the state proud by securing first place in the men’s and women’s categories of a national-level 100-kilometre ultra marathon held in New Delhi on March 7 and 8.
The winners, Meenakshi Negi and Digambar Singh, who train at the high-altitude Ransi Stadium gave impressive performances and earned gold medals. By doing so, they also qualified for the upcoming World Championship in Spain.
The achievement has triggered celebrations across Uttarakhand, especially in Pauri and Chamoli district, where the athletes hail from. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, both runners said the victory is the result of years of disciplined training and determination.
Meenakshi Sets New Record
Meenakshi Negi, a resident of Thali village in Pauri district, finished first in the women’s category of the 100-km race. She completed the challenging run in 8 hours and 33 minutes, breaking the previous record of 8 hours and 43 minutes.
Meenakshi attributed the victory to consistent hard work. “I have been training at Ransi Stadium for the past two and a half years. Winning the race and setting a new record is a proud moment for me and am sure Uttarakhand natives would be happy with our performance,” she said.
Explaining that the focus is now on the upcoming international event, she said, “My next goal is to perform well at the World Championship in Spain and bring glory to the country.”
Meenakshi has earlier won the 60-kilometre marathon at Adi Kailash and also secured first place in the 60-km race at the BSF Marathon in Gujarat.
Digambar Wins in First 100-km Attempt
Digambar Singh from Chamoli district also delivered an exceptional performance in the men’s category, finishing the 100-km race in 7 hours and 38 minutes, in his first attempt at a 100-kilometre ultra marathon.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Digambar said the win was the result of intense training. “I have been training for three to four hours every day for the last one and a half years. This was my first 100-km race, so winning it feels very special,” he said.
He also said that representing India internationally is a dream come true. “Now my focus is on the World Championship in Spain. I want to give my best and bring pride to my district, state and the country.”
Coach Proud of His Athletes
Coach Rupesh Yadav, who trains both athletes at Ransi Stadium, expressed pride over their achievements. He said their dedication and discipline played a crucial role in their success.
“Both Meenakshi and Digambar are extremely hardworking athletes. They have been training regularly at the high-altitude Ransi Stadium, which gives them a strong endurance advantage,” he said.
Their selection for the international championship is a major milestone, he said. “Their hard work has paid off. Now we are preparing them for the World Championship in Spain and we are confident they will perform well there too.”
With their eyes now set on the global stage, the Uttarakhand duo hopes to continue its winning streak and bring more honour to India.
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