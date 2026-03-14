ETV Bharat / sports

Uttarakhand Runners Clinch Gold In Delhi Ultra Marathon, Set Sights On World Championship In Spain

Pauri Garhwal: Two athletes from Uttarakhand have made the entire country, and especially the state proud by securing first place in the men’s and women’s categories of a national-level 100-kilometre ultra marathon held in New Delhi on March 7 and 8.

The winners, Meenakshi Negi and Digambar Singh, who train at the high-altitude Ransi Stadium gave impressive performances and earned gold medals. By doing so, they also qualified for the upcoming World Championship in Spain.

Meenakshi Negi winning the national-level 100-kilometre ultra marathon held in New Delhi on March 7 and 8. (ETV Bharat)

The achievement has triggered celebrations across Uttarakhand, especially in Pauri and Chamoli district, where the athletes hail from. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, both runners said the victory is the result of years of disciplined training and determination.

Meenakshi Sets New Record

Meenakshi Negi, a resident of Thali village in Pauri district, finished first in the women’s category of the 100-km race. She completed the challenging run in 8 hours and 33 minutes, breaking the previous record of 8 hours and 43 minutes.

Meenakshi Negi (ETV Bharat)

Meenakshi attributed the victory to consistent hard work. “I have been training at Ransi Stadium for the past two and a half years. Winning the race and setting a new record is a proud moment for me and am sure Uttarakhand natives would be happy with our performance,” she said.

Explaining that the focus is now on the upcoming international event, she said, “My next goal is to perform well at the World Championship in Spain and bring glory to the country.”