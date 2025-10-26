ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: Striker Mandeep Singh Upbeat Over Ranchi Royals Prospects In Hockey India League

Ranchi: Ranchi is set to reverberate with the cheers of hockey fans as the Ranchi Royals prepare to take the field in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL). All eyes are on the performance of the local team, which will be joined by the Indian team's star striker, Mandeep Singh.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Singh expressed his delight at the prospect of playing for Ranchi, calling it a “special experience.” He said, “The people here love hockey, and the atmosphere is so electrifying.”

Mandeep added that the city’s weather and the passionate crowd can be sources of extra energy on the field. He further said that the Indian hockey team is currently very balanced and fully prepared to play against any country. He said, "Our team has a perfect balance of experience and youthful enthusiasm. This is our main strength."

When asked about Jharkhand players, Mandeep said that while many women players from Jharkhand are bringing glory to the country, there is a lack of representation from the state in the men's team.