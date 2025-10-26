Exclusive: Striker Mandeep Singh Upbeat Over Ranchi Royals Prospects In Hockey India League
India’s star striker Mandeep Singh said that the Indian hockey team is currently very balanced and fully prepared to play against any country.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST
Ranchi: Ranchi is set to reverberate with the cheers of hockey fans as the Ranchi Royals prepare to take the field in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL). All eyes are on the performance of the local team, which will be joined by the Indian team's star striker, Mandeep Singh.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Singh expressed his delight at the prospect of playing for Ranchi, calling it a “special experience.” He said, “The people here love hockey, and the atmosphere is so electrifying.”
Mandeep added that the city’s weather and the passionate crowd can be sources of extra energy on the field. He further said that the Indian hockey team is currently very balanced and fully prepared to play against any country. He said, "Our team has a perfect balance of experience and youthful enthusiasm. This is our main strength."
When asked about Jharkhand players, Mandeep said that while many women players from Jharkhand are bringing glory to the country, there is a lack of representation from the state in the men's team.
Mandeep also shared that Ranchi's Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium is close to his heart. "This ground has always been special to me. Playing here feels like home. The enthusiasm and applause of the spectators inspire every player to play better."
He said that taking the field, wearing the Ranchi Royals jersey, will be another memorable moment in his career. With the Ranchi Royals team comprising many experienced players from India and abroad, the matches are expected to be very exciting. Sports fans in the city are excited about the tournament.
Mandeep Singh said that his goal is to lead Ranchi Royals to the title and that he will strive to ensure his team performs remarkably well in the league.
