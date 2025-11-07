Exclusive | Pity that Tamil Nadu Players Did Not Make It To Junior Men's Hockey Team This Time: V Baskaran
The 14th Men's Junior Hockey World Cup will be held in Tamil Nadu from November 28, 2025, to December 10, 2025
Published : November 7, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST
By C. Sivakumar
Chennai: Tamil Nadu hockey players also need the facilities available to the Indian hockey team. Former Indian hockey team captain V Baskaran has said that Tamil Nadu players can get a place in the Indian hockey team only after they get such facilities.
The 14th Men's Junior Hockey World Cup will be held in Tamil Nadu for the first time from November 28, 2025, to December 10, 2025. The matches will be held at both the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai and the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority Hockey Stadium in Madurai.
Teams from 24 countries, including India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, China, and South Africa, will be divided into six groups. After Pakistan withdrew from the series, Oman was given the opportunity to play. Also, on November 5, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled the trophy and logo for the 14th Men's Junior Hockey World Cup.
A new world-class synthetic hockey stadium has been built in Madurai for this series. In this, the current champion Germany team will face the South African team in the first league match to be held in Madurai on November 28.
Baskaran spoke to ETV Bharat about the upcoming tournament. He said, "It is a welcome thing that the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup is being held in Tamil Nadu for the first time. So far, only eight and 16 teams have participated, but this year, 24 teams will participate."
"In particular, it is historic that this series is being held in Madurai, where the game of hockey is popular. There is no shortage of infrastructure for the game of hockey in Tamil Nadu. The best hockey stadium in the world is in Tamil Nadu (Chennai)," said Baskaran.
"I worked as a coach for the Indian junior hockey team in 1995. At that time, the Indian team went all the way to the final. Following that, the Indian junior hockey team won the championship title in 2011. The future of the game is an investment in young players. Through this, the Indian hockey team has a high chance of winning gold in the 2036 Olympic Games," he stressed.
"The Indian junior men's team players will have to work hard to win this series. Players who show their talent have a good chance of making it to the senior men's hockey team. But it is a pity that Tamil Nadu players did not make it to the junior men's hockey team this time. Earlier, 10 Olympic hockey players from Tamil Nadu have played for India. Currently, Karthik from Tamil Nadu is a rising star," the former coach said.
Speaking about the Tamil Nadu players, Baskaran said, "There are a few hostels for hockey players in Tamil Nadu. Also, hockey players need proper equipment, coaches, doctors and scientific and technological supervisors. Only by fulfilling these requirements can Tamil Nadu players be included in the Indian team. I expect Tamil Nadu players to make it to the Indian team in the future."
Speaking about the Pakistan team's withdrawal from the series, Baskaran said, "The Pakistan hockey team has been playing well in recent times. The Pakistan team should have played in this series. An India-Pakistan match would generate a lot of interest among the fans. But due to security and political reasons, the Pakistan team has withdrawn from the series."
Read More