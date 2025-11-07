ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive | Pity that Tamil Nadu Players Did Not Make It To Junior Men's Hockey Team This Time: V Baskaran

By C. Sivakumar

Chennai: Tamil Nadu hockey players also need the facilities available to the Indian hockey team. Former Indian hockey team captain V Baskaran has said that Tamil Nadu players can get a place in the Indian hockey team only after they get such facilities.

The 14th Men's Junior Hockey World Cup will be held in Tamil Nadu for the first time from November 28, 2025, to December 10, 2025. The matches will be held at both the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai and the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority Hockey Stadium in Madurai.

Teams from 24 countries, including India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, China, and South Africa, will be divided into six groups. After Pakistan withdrew from the series, Oman was given the opportunity to play. Also, on November 5, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled the trophy and logo for the 14th Men's Junior Hockey World Cup.

A new world-class synthetic hockey stadium has been built in Madurai for this series. In this, the current champion Germany team will face the South African team in the first league match to be held in Madurai on November 28.

Baskaran spoke to ETV Bharat about the upcoming tournament. He said, "It is a welcome thing that the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup is being held in Tamil Nadu for the first time. So far, only eight and 16 teams have participated, but this year, 24 teams will participate."