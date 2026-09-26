Exclusive: Founder Mahesh Naik Reacts After Vinod Kambli’s Old Age Home Video Goes Viral
Vinod Kambli has been in the spotlight after his video went viral recently.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Mumbai: Former Indian cricket team batter Vinod Kambli is back in the spotlight. A new video of him is rapidly going viral on the internet, leaving cricket fans shocked. The video shows him at an old-age home. Seeing the legendary player in such a state, fans are expressing concern about his health. However, in the viral video, Kambli himself has been seen praising the facilities and the pleasant atmosphere of the old-age home.
Kambli was in the old age home named Nidan The Mukti. Now, after the video went viral, founder of the NGO, Mahesh Naik has said that Vinod Kambli is a ‘hero’ for them and he can ‘stay with them for as many days as he wants, completely free of cost’.
“Vinod Kambli was admitted to our facility last year and stayed with us for around five to six months. We provided him with physiotherapy and other necessary treatments. When he first came to us, he did not even have the strength to stand. However, he responded very well to the treatment,” Naik said in an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat.
Vinod Kambli’s latest video, he is presently at an elderly care centre in Thane.— Abhishek ✨ (@ImAbhishek7_) September 25, 2026
Praying for his recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/6k1plg1aCl
“This time too, when Vinod Kambli came to us, we provided him with the necessary physiotherapy. He also suffers from diabetes. Since his blood sugar levels are high, we have to take extra precautions while treating him. His wife has now taken him home. Whenever he stays with us, he is always very cheerful. In fact, Akriti Hospital, where he was receiving treatment, had referred him to us.”
“Vinod Kambli is a hero for us. During his lifetime, whenever he wishes to stay with us, he can stay here for as many days as he wants, completely free of cost. We will also bear the expenses of his treatment. More than anything else, we are happy that we have got an opportunity to express our respect and gratitude towards our hero.”
What Kambli said in the viral video?
In the video doing rounds on social media, Kambli was seen praising the facilities at the NGO.
"I am currently undergoing treatment. I would like to mention that the facilities here are excellent. Staying here, I never feel like I am away from home. I receive a lot of love and respect from the people here."
Kambli battling with health issues
The video of Kambli has sparked widespread concern among cricket fans. Many are expressing distress over his condition, while others are praying for his good health and longevity. Vinod Kambli has been in the news for some time due to illness, financial struggles, and personal issues. Previous videos showing him unable to walk without support had gone viral, leaving Indian cricket fans deeply saddened.
Played 17 Tests for India
In the 17 Test matches he played for India, Vinod Kambli scored 1,084 runs at an impressive average of nearly 54, including four centuries. He also holds the record for being the fastest Indian batsman to reach 1,000 Test runs. Recently, Yashasvi Jaiswal came close to breaking this record but achieved the feat in 16 innings, placing him second on the list.
In One Day Internationals (ODIs), Kambli played 104 matches and scored 2,477 runs at an average of nearly 32, a tally that includes two centuries and 14 half-centuries.