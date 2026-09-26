ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: Founder Mahesh Naik Reacts After Vinod Kambli’s Old Age Home Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Former Indian cricket team batter Vinod Kambli is back in the spotlight. A new video of him is rapidly going viral on the internet, leaving cricket fans shocked. The video shows him at an old-age home. Seeing the legendary player in such a state, fans are expressing concern about his health. However, in the viral video, Kambli himself has been seen praising the facilities and the pleasant atmosphere of the old-age home.

Kambli was in the old age home named Nidan The Mukti. Now, after the video went viral, founder of the NGO, Mahesh Naik has said that Vinod Kambli is a ‘hero’ for them and he can ‘stay with them for as many days as he wants, completely free of cost’.

“Vinod Kambli was admitted to our facility last year and stayed with us for around five to six months. We provided him with physiotherapy and other necessary treatments. When he first came to us, he did not even have the strength to stand. However, he responded very well to the treatment,” Naik said in an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat.

“This time too, when Vinod Kambli came to us, we provided him with the necessary physiotherapy. He also suffers from diabetes. Since his blood sugar levels are high, we have to take extra precautions while treating him. His wife has now taken him home. Whenever he stays with us, he is always very cheerful. In fact, Akriti Hospital, where he was receiving treatment, had referred him to us.”

“Vinod Kambli is a hero for us. During his lifetime, whenever he wishes to stay with us, he can stay here for as many days as he wants, completely free of cost. We will also bear the expenses of his treatment. More than anything else, we are happy that we have got an opportunity to express our respect and gratitude towards our hero.”

What Kambli said in the viral video?