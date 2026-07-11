Exclusive | Donning White Jersey Was Emotional Moment For Me, Says Manav Suthar On His Recent Test Debut
Manav Suthar expressed himself after earning his maiden call-up in the Test series against Afghanistan recently.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Jaipur: After a long wait of nearly a decade, Rajasthan skipper and promising left-arm spinner, Manav Suthar, secured his place in the Indian Test squad during the Afghanistan series. He bowled an impressive spell on his debut against the Afghan side, taking six wickets for 33 runs in the first innings. He also received the 'Man of the Match' award.
Manav's cricketing journey stands as a testament to struggle and relentless hard work. Passionate about cricket since childhood, Manav began his cricketing career in Sri Ganganagar and subsequently made a name for himself in various age-group competitions. His consistently impressive performances for Rajasthan in domestic cricket, his wicket-taking ability in the Ranji Trophy, and his skill in bowling long spells caught the attention of the national selectors.
Experience of donning the whites for the Indian national team
Even though T20 cricket dominates the current era, Test cricket remains paramount for Manav. Sharing the experience of receiving his Indian Test cap, Manav told ETV Bharat, "Donning the white jersey for India is the most emotional and significant moment of my life; I have toiled for years to achieve this. Test cricket is the ultimate test of a player's patience and technical skill. Ranji cricket has made me mentally strong and taught me how to maintain discipline over long periods."
He maintained that receiving the Indian Test team cap was the greatest moment of his life—something he had worked tirelessly towards for years.
Performing well against Afghanistan was particularly special for him. He credited Ranji cricket with truly honing his skills, noting that it taught him how to maintain consistent rhythm and discipline over long periods.
"In Test cricket, every ball is crucial, and that is precisely what makes it so challenging," he quipped.
How his father played a key role in his career
Manav’s father played the most significant role in this success. Manav shared that when he was 10 years old, his father recognised his cricketing talent and enrolled him in an academy. Since then, he has never looked back.
He has played cricket for Rajasthan across various formats. Manav emphasised that reaching the Indian team requires consistent hard work, patience, and perseverance rather than shortcuts. He advised playing domestic cricket seriously, as it paves the way to the Indian team.
Manav's performance in domestic cricket
Suthar has delivered impressive performances in domestic cricket. In 29 first-class matches, he has scored 945 runs and taken 129 wickets. Additionally, he has recorded 350 runs and 34 wickets in 25 List-A matches. In T20 cricket, he has played 29 matches, scoring 94 runs and claiming over 25 wickets. Furthermore, Manav has played 5 IPL matches and has been part of the India Under-19 team and the Gujarat Titans.