ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive | Donning White Jersey Was Emotional Moment For Me, Says Manav Suthar On His Recent Test Debut

Jaipur: After a long wait of nearly a decade, Rajasthan skipper and promising left-arm spinner, Manav Suthar, secured his place in the Indian Test squad during the Afghanistan series. He bowled an impressive spell on his debut against the Afghan side, taking six wickets for 33 runs in the first innings. He also received the 'Man of the Match' award.

Manav's cricketing journey stands as a testament to struggle and relentless hard work. Passionate about cricket since childhood, Manav began his cricketing career in Sri Ganganagar and subsequently made a name for himself in various age-group competitions. His consistently impressive performances for Rajasthan in domestic cricket, his wicket-taking ability in the Ranji Trophy, and his skill in bowling long spells caught the attention of the national selectors.

Experience of donning the whites for the Indian national team

Even though T20 cricket dominates the current era, Test cricket remains paramount for Manav. Sharing the experience of receiving his Indian Test cap, Manav told ETV Bharat, "Donning the white jersey for India is the most emotional and significant moment of my life; I have toiled for years to achieve this. Test cricket is the ultimate test of a player's patience and technical skill. Ranji cricket has made me mentally strong and taught me how to maintain discipline over long periods."

He maintained that receiving the Indian Test team cap was the greatest moment of his life—something he had worked tirelessly towards for years.