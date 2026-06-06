ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive | Shreyas Iyer Will Come Out With Flying Colours: His Coach Pravin Amre

Hyderabad: Former India batter Pravin Amre is extremely proud that his ward Shreyas Iyer has been named as India's new T20 skipper and exuded confidence that the Mumbaikar will come out with flying colours. The national selection committee led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar named Shreyas as India's new T20 skipper, replacing a horribly out-of-form and fellow Mumbaikar Suryakumar Yadav.



The first assignment for Shreyas will be the bilateral series against Ireland, followed by the series against England and the 2026 Asian Games.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Amre, who made a hundred on his Test debut at Durban, said, "It is definitely a proud moment. It is a dream for any cricketer to become India captain, and it is a dream come true (Shreyas Iyer)."



"For us...as a coach, I worked on his cricketing skills, but I have to give him credit as far as leadership is concerned. What he has achieved in his career, the credit goes to him. How he handled the team in the Indian Premier League and in white-ball cricket as a Vice Captain. It was in their (selectors') mind to (make him the skipper)," quipped Amre.

According to Amre, now that Shreyas has got an opportunity, he will come out with flying colours.

"He will earn the respect of his team members, and it is important for him to lead from the front," said Amre, also a Mumbaikar.