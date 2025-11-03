ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive | Former Women's Head Coach Tushar Arothe Credits BCCI For World Cup Win

India's Shafali Verma, left, and Arundhati Reddy celebrate after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, early Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 ( PTI )

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: Former India Women's team head coach Tushar Arothe on Monday described the India team winning its maiden ICC ODI World Cup as a proud moment and credited the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) for the victory.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a pulsating summit clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, to script history.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone from the United States, Arothe said, "This is an amazing victory, no doubt about it. Many congratulations to the women's team, BCCI, and everyone, particularly the women's cricket... because after the 2017 (Women's ODI) World Cup, the BCCI took many initiatives and promoted the game. We won the World Cup due to the changes."

Arothe was the coach when the Indian women's team, led by Mithali Raj lad lost to England Women at the iconic Lord's in the summit clash of the 2017 ODI World Cup. It was a close game, and India had lost by just 9 runs.