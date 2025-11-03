Exclusive | Former Women's Head Coach Tushar Arothe Credits BCCI For World Cup Win
Arothe was a former first-class cricketer who represented Baroda and later coached the Indian Women's Cricket team
Published : November 3, 2025 at 10:11 AM IST
By Nikhil Bapat
Hyderabad: Former India Women's team head coach Tushar Arothe on Monday described the India team winning its maiden ICC ODI World Cup as a proud moment and credited the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) for the victory.
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a pulsating summit clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, to script history.
Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone from the United States, Arothe said, "This is an amazing victory, no doubt about it. Many congratulations to the women's team, BCCI, and everyone, particularly the women's cricket... because after the 2017 (Women's ODI) World Cup, the BCCI took many initiatives and promoted the game. We won the World Cup due to the changes."
Arothe was the coach when the Indian women's team, led by Mithali Raj lad lost to England Women at the iconic Lord's in the summit clash of the 2017 ODI World Cup. It was a close game, and India had lost by just 9 runs.
Arothe added, "All the girls worked very hard and Amol (Muzumdar), many congratulations to him and the entire support staff. It is a very proud moment, honestly."
The current team, which won the World Cup, is coached by former Mumbai batter and domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar.
Arothe, who has closely worked with Harmanpreet Kaur, described her as a match-winner. "She (Harmanpreet) is a match-winner, no doubt about it, I mean, in 2009, when she got picked for the first time (in the national side), I was there in Australia. I know her since 2009. She is a wonderful player, a match-winner, and she can turn the game on her own. There is no doubt about it. We have all been waiting for a World Cup win, and this is the first World Cup win."
Arothe maintained that women's cricket changed after the 2017 ICC ODI Women's World Cup, which was played in England. "A lot many women started taking up cricket as a professional sport. Even the parents and their families started supporting girls to take up the sport. Earlier, we used to have a small number (of players) in any association, but now the number of girls playing cricket is on the rise, and they are enjoying it. We should not forget the contribution by BCCI, which took initiatives like equal payment, and the difference was noticeable," he added.
