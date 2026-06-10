Exclusive: Defending World Cup Title Tougher Than Winning It, But Argentina Is Ready, Alejandro Lino Tells ETV Bharat
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's K Saseendran, Lino about Argentina’s prospects at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Kozhikode: Keeping a World Cup title is tougher than winning it for the first time because opponents study the champions deeply, but Argentina remains a formidable contender with a solid competitive foundation, says Alejandro Lino, head coach of Argentinos Juniors.
Lino had an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat from Buenos Aires after wrapping up a football coaching camp in Kozhikode, organized jointly by Malabar Challenger FC and Argentinos Juniors. The veteran youth coach opened up about Argentina’s prospects at the FIFA World Cup 2026, the elite youth development system back home, and what Kerala football needs to bridge the gap with global standards.
Here are a few excerpts of the conversation:
The Weight Of Being Champions
Responding to queries about whether Argentina can retain the world title, Lino admitted that the expectations place an immense burden on the squad. Argentina enters every single tournament with the sole objective of winning, which naturally creates high pressure. According to Lino, defending a title presents a unique challenge because rival teams dissect the champions' gameplay meticulously to forge specific counter-strategies.
However, he emphasized that individual brilliance is not the sole driver of Argentina's success. The core strength of the current setup lies in its collective defensive resilience and an innate ability to control the tempo of the game. Lino stated that if the team maintains its tactical discipline, maturity, and fluid adaptability, Argentina will undoubtedly be the toughest opponent for any side in the tournament.
The Blueprint Of Argentina's Youth Development
When asked about the assembly line of world-class talent emerging from Argentina, Lino attributed it to a highly structured and rigorous development ecosystem. At clubs like Argentinos Juniors—famously known as the cradle that shaped legends like Diego Maradona—the approach goes beyond basic training. Young players are forged through high-intensity daily competitions, precise technical drills, and psychological conditioning to build immense mental resilience.
Lino remarked that the flow of football talent in Argentina never stops because these young athletes are taught to understand the game conceptually and emotionally from early childhood. This deep immersion allows them to handle extreme professional pressure at a very young age, ensuring a seamless transition into the senior national team or top-tier global leagues.
Observations On Kerala Football And Cultural Barriers
Sharing his observations from his stint in Kozhikode, Lino praised the unparalleled passion and enthusiasm that Keralites hold for football, noting that the spark in the fans' eyes is undeniable. However, he pointed out significant structural and social hurdles that Kerala football must overcome to progress.
The primary deficit Lino observed among local youth is the lack of highly competitive matches. He noted that players in Kerala start receiving tactical and technical training far too late compared to Argentina, where children begin playing in organized, high-standard environments at four or five years of age.
Lino also addressed the socio-cultural challenges surrounding sports in India. He observed that many families still find it difficult to view a professional football career as a viable, secure future for their children. While emphasizing that formal education must remain a fundamental priority, Lino urged parents to recognize that football can be an equally rewarding career path if supported by a proper framework.
To elevate Kerala football, Lino advised building a rock-solid grassroots foundation, introducing consistent youth leagues, and demonstrating to families that education and professional sports training can move hand in hand.
Long-Term Vision For Malabar Challenger FC Alliance
Detailing the objectives of the partnership between Argentinos Juniors and Malabar Challenger FC, Lino explained that the initial focus is on Kozhikode, with plans to expand statewide and eventually pan-India. The project prioritizes scientific training led by expert coaches to fundamentally transform the sporting mindset of young athletes.
Lino clarified that the goal is not merely to win immediate matches or junior championships, but to elevate individual players to their highest potential. The target is to provide elite training so that by the age of 18 or 19, these players are fully equipped to compete in professional first-division clubs.
Lino concluded by calling for patience from Indian parents, stating that transforming a child into a true professional requires a long-term commitment of five to seven years. He emphasized that youth development must respect the natural physiological and psychological growth phases of each age group, and coaches must be fully equipped to guide players through this journey.
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