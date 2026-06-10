ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: Defending World Cup Title Tougher Than Winning It, But Argentina Is Ready, Alejandro Lino Tells ETV Bharat

Kozhikode: Keeping a World Cup title is tougher than winning it for the first time because opponents study the champions deeply, but Argentina remains a formidable contender with a solid competitive foundation, says Alejandro Lino, head coach of Argentinos Juniors.

Lino had an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat from Buenos Aires after wrapping up a football coaching camp in Kozhikode, organized jointly by Malabar Challenger FC and Argentinos Juniors. The veteran youth coach opened up about Argentina’s prospects at the FIFA World Cup 2026, the elite youth development system back home, and what Kerala football needs to bridge the gap with global standards.

Here are a few excerpts of the conversation:

The Weight Of Being Champions

Responding to queries about whether Argentina can retain the world title, Lino admitted that the expectations place an immense burden on the squad. Argentina enters every single tournament with the sole objective of winning, which naturally creates high pressure. According to Lino, defending a title presents a unique challenge because rival teams dissect the champions' gameplay meticulously to forge specific counter-strategies.

However, he emphasized that individual brilliance is not the sole driver of Argentina's success. The core strength of the current setup lies in its collective defensive resilience and an innate ability to control the tempo of the game. Lino stated that if the team maintains its tactical discipline, maturity, and fluid adaptability, Argentina will undoubtedly be the toughest opponent for any side in the tournament.

The Blueprint Of Argentina's Youth Development

When asked about the assembly line of world-class talent emerging from Argentina, Lino attributed it to a highly structured and rigorous development ecosystem. At clubs like Argentinos Juniors—famously known as the cradle that shaped legends like Diego Maradona—the approach goes beyond basic training. Young players are forged through high-intensity daily competitions, precise technical drills, and psychological conditioning to build immense mental resilience.

Lino remarked that the flow of football talent in Argentina never stops because these young athletes are taught to understand the game conceptually and emotionally from early childhood. This deep immersion allows them to handle extreme professional pressure at a very young age, ensuring a seamless transition into the senior national team or top-tier global leagues.