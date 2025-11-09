ETV Bharat / sports

Meet Pragya Joshi, Ex-Uttarakhand Cop Who Fought Her Way To A World Jiu-Jitsu Medal

In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, Joshi spoke about her journey, struggles and the experiences at the international level. She said the medal represented more than two decades of perseverance, sacrifice, and passion for martial arts.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s Pragya Joshi has brought laurels to the country by winning a bronze medal at the 2025 World Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand. Upon return, her family, friends and enthusiastic sports persons gave her a hero's welcome in Dehradun and praised her for her remarkable achievement at the international sporting event.

“This bronze is the result of 20 years of hard work. I had aimed for gold but faced a tough bout against a Vietnamese opponent in the final round. During the match, I was hit under my eye, losing sight momentarily,” she said. “But I refused to give up, which helped me secure the bronze and raise India’s flag among 77 participating nations,” she added.

Born and raised in Ranikhet, Joshi said her journey to international recognition began in her native place and she was drawn to martial arts from an early age. “My father, who trained in judo with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), encouraged my interest by sewing my first martial arts uniform when I was a child. My coach, Satish Joshi, quickly recognised my potential and began training me seriously,” she said.

Meet Pragya Joshi, The Ex-Cop Who Fought Her Way To A World Jiu-Jitsu Medal (Special arrangement)

Over the years, Joshi was able to win multiple championships. She became a 10-time state champion, a national champion, and later represented India internationally. Her interest and early success in karate helped her secure a job with the Uttarakhand Police, where she was also awarded the Special Service Medal. But, she said, the demands of her police career left little time for training, so she took voluntary retirement to pursue martial arts full-time.

Today, Joshi runs her own self-defence academy in Rishikesh, where she trains women and girls, especially from rural areas, free of charge. “My mission is to empower women through combat sports and teach them confidence and independence,” she said.

“Any girl who learns martial arts doesn’t need anyone else to protect her. Now that I have a bronze, my next goal is to turn it into gold,” Joshi added.