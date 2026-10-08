Exclusive: Amit Rohidas Reflects On Asian Games Gold And India's Los Angeles 2028 Mission
Hailing from Saunamara, famously known as Hockey Village, the veteran has established himself as one of Indian hockey's most dependable defenders, reports Manoranjan Sankhya.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST|
Updated : October 8, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: India's Asian Games gold-winning hockey stars Amit Rohidas and Shilanand Lakra returned to Odisha after helping India retain the continental title and secure direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
The players were felicitated at Kalinga Stadium by Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, who hailed them as the pride of Odisha and an inspiration for young sportspersons.
India defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 final to win its fifth men's hockey gold at the continental event in Japan and book a direct Olympic berth.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, experienced defender Amit Rohidas reflected on India's campaign, the hard-fought semifinal against Pakistan, the lessons from the World Cup and the team's preparations for the Los Angeles Olympics.
ETVB: How does it feel to return to Odisha after winning Asian Games gold?
Amit Rohidas: We went to the Asian Games with very high hopes and thorough preparation. Winning the gold medal after winning our matches consistently is a matter of great pride for the country and Odisha. After our return, the Sports Minister spoke to us about the struggles we faced and encouraged us to bring even more glory to the nation. That has doubled our morale.
ETVB: The semifinal against Pakistan was one of India's toughest matches. What was the team's approach going into the knockout game?
Amit Rohidas: The team performed well throughout the Asian Games. Against Pakistan, we initially led 3-1, but our pace slowed down in the second half and they took advantage of it. That match was a great learning experience for us.
ETVB: India has won bronze at two successive Olympics. Can the team change the colour of the medal in Los Angeles?
Amit Rohidas: We won bronze at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. In Paris, we had hoped to change the colour of the medal, but that wasn't possible. Now we have another opportunity and our hard work continues towards that goal. We will definitely strive for the top medal.
There are many important tournaments before the Olympics. We have the Asian Champions Trophy in Punjab (from October 27 to November 5) and a tour of New Zealand. We need to perform well in all these matches and continue improving as we move towards Los Angeles.
ETVB: India's World Cup performance was below expectations. How much did that experience help the team at the Asian Games?
Amit Rohidas: We played well at the World Cup, but there were certain areas where we needed improvement. Other teams capitalised on those shortcomings. We learnt a lot from those matches, and those lessons helped us significantly at the Asian Games.
ETVB: With PR Sreejesh retired, goalkeeping has been seen as a challenge for India. How is the team preparing?
Amit Rohidas: Sreejesh bhai played spectacularly throughout his career and gave tremendous support to the team. Even after his retirement, he continues to guide us. Our goalkeepers also performed strongly at the Asian Games, and solid goalkeeping was one of the reasons for our success.
- FACTFILE
Amit Rohidas: A Decade At The Heart of India's Defence
Hailing from Saunamara, famously known as Hockey Village Of India, in Sundargarh of Odisha, Amit Rohidas has established himself as one of India's most dependable defenders and an important first rusher in penalty-corner defence.
He made his international debut at the 2013 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and completed his 250th international appearance during India's World Cup classification match against Belgium in August 2026.
𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗲𝘀’ 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮’𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘀 #Odisha’s hockey heroes Amit Rohidas and Shilanand Lakra received a warm and enthusiastic welcome on their arrival in Bhubaneswar following their stellar performance at the Asian Games 2026 where they not only bagged a Gold but also qualified for LA28. Additional Secretary, DSYS, Sri B. K. Swain, along with senior officials of DSYS and @OdishaHockey welcomed the players. #OdishaForHockey #AsianGames2026— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) October 6, 2026
Amit has been part of India's bronze-medal-winning teams at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, as well as India's Asian Games gold-winning campaign at Hangzhou in 2023 and the latest title triumph in Aichi-Nagoya, japan last week. The 33-year-old and 5'10", Amit is also an Arjuna Award recipient.
For the veteran defender, the Asian Games gold is another milestone in a career that has now crossed 250 international appearances — but his focus has already shifted towards the bigger prize in Los Angeles: Olympic gold.
Also read
Asian Games 2026: Hockey Gold Medal Winners Return To Rousing Welcome in Punjab; Harmanpreet, Savita Set Sights On Olympic Glory
Celebrations In Haryana As Local Players Lead Indian Hockey Teams To Win Gold In Asian Games
Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Punch Ticket To LA 2028; Beat Malaysia By 5-1 In The Final