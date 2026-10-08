ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: Amit Rohidas Reflects On Asian Games Gold And India's Los Angeles 2028 Mission

India's Asian Games gold-winning hockey stars Amit Rohidas and Shilanand Lakra returned home in Orissa and was felicitated at Kalinga Stadium by Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and other officials in Bhubaneswar. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: India's Asian Games gold-winning hockey stars Amit Rohidas and Shilanand Lakra returned to Odisha after helping India retain the continental title and secure direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The players were felicitated at Kalinga Stadium by Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, who hailed them as the pride of Odisha and an inspiration for young sportspersons.

India defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 final to win its fifth men's hockey gold at the continental event in Japan and book a direct Olympic berth.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, experienced defender Amit Rohidas reflected on India's campaign, the hard-fought semifinal against Pakistan, the lessons from the World Cup and the team's preparations for the Los Angeles Olympics.

ETVB: How does it feel to return to Odisha after winning Asian Games gold?

Amit Rohidas: We went to the Asian Games with very high hopes and thorough preparation. Winning the gold medal after winning our matches consistently is a matter of great pride for the country and Odisha. After our return, the Sports Minister spoke to us about the struggles we faced and encouraged us to bring even more glory to the nation. That has doubled our morale.

ETVB: The semifinal against Pakistan was one of India's toughest matches. What was the team's approach going into the knockout game?

Amit Rohidas proudly displays his Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games gold medal. (ETV Bharat)

Amit Rohidas: The team performed well throughout the Asian Games. Against Pakistan, we initially led 3-1, but our pace slowed down in the second half and they took advantage of it. That match was a great learning experience for us.

ETVB: India has won bronze at two successive Olympics. Can the team change the colour of the medal in Los Angeles?

Amit Rohidas: We won bronze at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. In Paris, we had hoped to change the colour of the medal, but that wasn't possible. Now we have another opportunity and our hard work continues towards that goal. We will definitely strive for the top medal.

There are many important tournaments before the Olympics. We have the Asian Champions Trophy in Punjab (from October 27 to November 5) and a tour of New Zealand. We need to perform well in all these matches and continue improving as we move towards Los Angeles.

ETVB: India's World Cup performance was below expectations. How much did that experience help the team at the Asian Games?